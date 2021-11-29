Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 29 November, Job Opportunity in Railways, Army, BECIL, DRDO & Rajasthan PSC

Job seekers can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details for latest government job opportunity.

Created On: Nov 29, 2021 19:58 IST
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day
Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 November come up with lucrative job opportunities for job seekers. Candidates preparing for government jobs have a great opportunity under renowned organizations like North Central Railway, Indian Army, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), DRDO -Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), and Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

The job seekers are advised to go through the hyperlinks given below before applying. Let’s have a look at the latest government job opportunity.

  1. North Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Vacancy - 21 Posts

Post Name - Group C

Qualification: Intermediate or equivalent.

Last date for application submission - 25 December 2021

For Reference: North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 against 21 Sports Quota, Apply Online @rrcpryj.org

  1. RPSC Recruitment 2021

Vacancy - 588 Posts

Post Name - Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, and Senior Scientific Officer, Chemist, Asst. Agriculture Officer & Asst. Statistical Officer

Qualification: Graduate/Post Graduate or equivalent.

Last date for application submission - 20 to 27 December 2021

For Reference: RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

  1. BECIL Recruitment 2021

Vacancy - 55 Posts

Post Name - Multi Tasking Staff, House Keeping Staff, Supervisor and others.

Qualification: Graduate/10th or 5th or equivalent.

Last date for application submission - 10 December 2021

For Reference: BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 55 MTS, House Keeping Staff, Supervisor and other posts, Apply Online Now!

  1. DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021

Vacancy - 61

Post Name - Apprentice

Qualification - ITI pass or equivalent

Last date for application submission: 20 December 2021

For Reference: DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 61 Apprentice Posts @drdo.gov.in, Check Application Process

  1. Ministry of Defence HQ 1 Recruitment 2021

Vacancy - 7

Post Name - Multi-Tasking Staff such as Chowkidar, Gardener, Messenger

Qualification - Check notification for details

Last date for application submission: 45 days (11 January 2022)  from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

For Reference: Ministry of Defence HQ 1 Recruitment 2021 Notification for MTS Group C Posts, Download Application Form

All candidates are advised to keep checking on the jagranjosh.com for the latest recruitment notifications and further exam updates.

 

 

