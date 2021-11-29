Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 29 November, Job Opportunity in Railways, Army, BECIL, DRDO & Rajasthan PSC

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 November come up with lucrative job opportunities for job seekers. Candidates preparing for government jobs have a great opportunity under renowned organizations like North Central Railway, Indian Army, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), DRDO -Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), and Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).
The job seekers are advised to go through the hyperlinks given below before applying. Let’s have a look at the latest government job opportunity.
-
North Central Railway Recruitment 2021
Vacancy - 21 Posts
Post Name - Group C
Qualification: Intermediate or equivalent.
Last date for application submission - 25 December 2021
For Reference: North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 against 21 Sports Quota, Apply Online @rrcpryj.org
-
RPSC Recruitment 2021
Vacancy - 588 Posts
Post Name - Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, and Senior Scientific Officer, Chemist, Asst. Agriculture Officer & Asst. Statistical Officer
Qualification: Graduate/Post Graduate or equivalent.
Last date for application submission - 20 to 27 December 2021
For Reference: RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
-
BECIL Recruitment 2021
Vacancy - 55 Posts
Post Name - Multi Tasking Staff, House Keeping Staff, Supervisor and others.
Qualification: Graduate/10th or 5th or equivalent.
Last date for application submission - 10 December 2021
For Reference: BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 55 MTS, House Keeping Staff, Supervisor and other posts, Apply Online Now!
-
DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021
Vacancy - 61
Post Name - Apprentice
Qualification - ITI pass or equivalent
Last date for application submission: 20 December 2021
For Reference: DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 61 Apprentice Posts @drdo.gov.in, Check Application Process
-
Ministry of Defence HQ 1 Recruitment 2021
Vacancy - 7
Post Name - Multi-Tasking Staff such as Chowkidar, Gardener, Messenger
Qualification - Check notification for details
Last date for application submission: 45 days (11 January 2022) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.
For Reference: Ministry of Defence HQ 1 Recruitment 2021 Notification for MTS Group C Posts, Download Application Form
