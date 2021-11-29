Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 against 21 Sports Quota, Apply Online @rrcpryj.org

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification against 21 Sports Quota released @rrcpryj.org. Check Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Nov 29, 2021 18:24 IST
North Central Railway Recruitment 2021
North Central Railway Recruitment 2021

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway (NCR) has released the notification for recruitment against the sports quota. The candidates holding the qualification in the following sports fields for recruitment on Grade C posts PB-1 Rs. 5200 - 20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 1900/2000 (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level 02/03) against the sports quota 2021-22. The candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 25 December 2021. A total of 21 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can scroll down to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 25 December 2021

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total of Vacancies - 21 Posts

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • For GP  1900/2000 (7th CPC Pay Matrix 02/03): Intermediate or equivalent.
  • Technical Posts-  passed Act Apprentice Certificate.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on trials and assessment of sports achievements etc.

Download North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for North Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at rrcpryj.org latest by 25 December 2021. No hard copy of application will be accepted by RRC, Allahabad.

 North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Exam Fee - Rs. 500/- for all candidates; Rs. 250/- for all reserved category candidate

 

Take Free Online Railway Apprentice Exam 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.