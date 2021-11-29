North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 against 21 Sports Quota, Apply Online @rrcpryj.org

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway (NCR) has released the notification for recruitment against the sports quota. The candidates holding the qualification in the following sports fields for recruitment on Grade C posts PB-1 Rs. 5200 - 20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 1900/2000 (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level 02/03) against the sports quota 2021-22. The candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 25 December 2021. A total of 21 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can scroll down to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 25 December 2021

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total of Vacancies - 21 Posts

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For GP 1900/2000 (7 th CPC Pay Matrix 02/03): Intermediate or equivalent.

CPC Pay Matrix 02/03): Intermediate or equivalent. Technical Posts- passed Act Apprentice Certificate.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on trials and assessment of sports achievements etc.

Download North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for North Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at rrcpryj.org latest by 25 December 2021. No hard copy of application will be accepted by RRC, Allahabad.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Exam Fee - Rs. 500/- for all candidates; Rs. 250/- for all reserved category candidate