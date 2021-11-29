RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on or before the last date. The candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlinks for reference.

What is the qualification required for RPSC Recruitment 2021?

Graduation/Post Graduation or any other equivalent qualification.

What is the last date of application submission for RPSC Recruitment 2021?

20 to 27 December 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through RPSC Recruitment 2021?

588