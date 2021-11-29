RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, and Senior Scientific Officer, Chemist, Asst. Agriculture Officer & Asst. Statistical Officer. Interested candidates can submit applications @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date of online application submission is between 20 to 27 December 2021. A total of 500+ vacancies have been notified. The candidates can scroll down to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application: 27 November 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 20 to 27 December 2021
RPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Total of Vacancies - 588 Posts
|
Name of the Post
|
No. of Vacancies
|
Asst. Professor
|
337
|
Asst. Director and Sr. Scientific Officer
|
11
|
Chemist
|
01
|
Asst. Agriculture Officer
|
21
|
Asst. Statistical Officer
|
218
|
TOTAL
|
588
RPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Professor - MD/MS/DM in the concerned subject from a recognized University.
- Assistant Director (DNA Division) - M.Sc. degree with II division in Zoology or Molecular Biology or Biotechnology or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Genetics from a University established by law in India, and Certificate/Diploma in Computer Science/Computer Application or Degree with at least one subject as Computer Science/Computer Application from a University established by law in India or an institution recognized by the Government.
- Assistant Director (Cyber Forensic Division) - M.Tech./M.C.A./M.E./M.Sc. degree with II division in Computer Science or Computer Applications from a University established by law in India, and Three years working experience in the field of Cyber Forensic in a F.S.L. of a State or Central Government or similar experience in public undertaking or corporation.
- Assistant Director (Polygraph Division) - Master Degree with II division in Psychology from a University established by law in India, and Certificate/Diploma in Computer Science/Computer Application or Degree with at least one subject as Computer Science/Computer Application from a University established by law in India or an institution recognized by the Government Or ‘O’ level or higher level Certificate Course by NIELIT.
- Senior Scientific Officer (DNA Division) - M.Sc. degree with II division in Zoology or Molecular Biology or Biotechnology or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Genetics from a University established by law in India, and Certificate/Diploma in Computer Science/Computer Application or Degree with at least one subject as Computer Science/Computer Application from a University established by law in India or an institution recognized by the Government. Or ‘O’ level or higher level Certificate Course by NIELIT (erstwhile DOEACC Society), New Delhi.
- Senior Scientific Officer (Cyber Forensic Division) - M.Tech./M.C.A./M.E./M.Sc. degree with II division in Computer Science or Computer Applications from a University established by law in India, and Two years working experience in the field of Cyber Forensic in an F.S.L. of a State or Central Government or similar experience in public undertaking or corporation.
- Senior Scientific Officer (Polygraph Division) - Master Degree with II division in Psychology from a University established by law in India, and Certificate/Diploma in Computer Science/Computer Application or Degree with at least one subject as Computer Science/Computer Application from a University established by law in India or an institution recognized by the Government. Or ‘O’ level or higher level Certificate Course by NIELIT (erstwhile DOEACC Society), New Delhi.
- Chemist - M. Pharma or M.Sc. (Chemistry) from a University established by law in India.
- Assistant Agriculture Officer - B.Sc. (Agriculture) or B.Sc. (Horticulture) Honours of a University established by Law in India; Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.
- Assistant Statistical Officer - The candidate must have a Master’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics or Commerce or Master degree in any of the above subject with one year diploma in Statistics from a recognized University established by law in India. The candidates are advised to check on the hyperlink given below for more details.
Download RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on or before the last date. The candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlinks for reference.