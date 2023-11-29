Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-29 November 2023: Apply Online for 29500+ Various Jobs @ IB ACIO, SSC, IIT, Cooperative Bank and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 29 November brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations including IB ACIO, SSC, IIT, Cooperative Bank and Others. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-29 November 2023: If you are a government jobs aspirant then you have a golden chance to apply for 29500+ various jobs announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-29 November 2023. You have the opportunity to apply for different jobs released in banks, SSC, Police and others.

One of the major job attractions announced today is 26146 GD Constables posts by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates having 10th pass can apply for these posts. In another attraction for today, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is recruiting for 996 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive posts on its official website.

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies has invited online application for the 2345 various posts including Clerk, Assistant, Junior Assistant, Supervisors and others. You can check others jobs announced today for different organisations including Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT Kanpur) and others.

You can check all the top five jobs notifications on this page and based on eligibility criteria you can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

Job-05

The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT Kanpur) has invited online applications for the 30 positions including Senior REO, REO (Grade I) and REO (Grade II). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 20, 2023 at -iitk.ac.in

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: 30 Posts

Job-04

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has invited online applications for the 38 Assistant Environmental Engineer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within the 30 days from the publication of advertisement on the website.

DPCC AEE Recruitment 2023: 38 AEE Posts





Job-03

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is recruiting for 996 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive posts on its official website. The notification for the same is released on the official website by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates having graduated from any recognised university can apply for these posts.

IB ACIO Notification 2023: 995 Vacancies





Job-02

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies has invited online applications for the 2345 various posts including Clerk, Assistant, Junior Assistant, Supervisors and others. Candidates should have Graduated in any stream with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 01, 2023.

TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: 2345 Various Posts

Job-01

The Staff Selection Commission has released notification for the 26146 GD Constables posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the commission on or before 31 December, 2023. The application correction window will be opened from 04 to 06 Jan 2024.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2023: 26146 Vacancies



