DPCC AEE Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Environmental Engineer Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

DPCC recruitment 2023: Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has released notification for Assistant Environmental Engineer posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

DPCC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has released notification for Assistant Environmental Engineer posts in the Employment News (November 25-December 02), 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within the 30 days from the publication of advertisement on the website.



A total of 38 posts for the Assistant Environmental Engineer are to be filled through the recruitment drive. You can check all the details regarding the DPCC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

DPCC Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for these posts: Within the 30 days from the publication of advertisement on the website.

DPCC Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Environmental Engineer 38

Educational Qualifications For DPCC Jobs 2023:

Please see the notification link available on the official website for details regarding the educational qualification, age limit, application process and others . You are advised to visit the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.





How To Download: DPCC AEE Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)-https://www.dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in.

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Under the head Office Order And Circular' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.

Download and save the notification for your future reference.

DPCC Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF



How To Apply For DPCC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts in prescribed format given on the official website within the 30 days from the publication of advertisement on the website.