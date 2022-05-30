Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 30 May 2022: 1500+ Vacancies in Railway, BRO, TNPSC, UPSC and RPSC

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 30 May 2022: 1500+ Vacancies announced in SECR, BRO, TNPSC, UPSC and RPSC for various posts.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. on 30 May 2022, the vacancies are available under Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO), South East Central Railways (SECR), Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the post of Store Keeper Technical (SKT), Multi Skilled Worker (MSW), Executive Officer, Occupational Therapist,Drug Inspector, Master, Mineral Officer, Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director, Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing), and Others.

Candidates can check the details related for these vacancies by clicking on the links below:

Job Number 1: BRO Recruitment 2022

Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO), General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), and Ministry of Defence has published the notification for recrutiment of 876 Store Keeper Technical (SKT) and Multi Skilled Worker (MSW). You can apply within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.

BRO Recruitment 2022: Submit Your Application for 876 MSW and Store Keeper Posts

Job Number 2: UPSC Recruitment 2022

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Drug Inspector, Master, Mineral Officer, Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director, Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing), and Other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 for 161 Vice-Principal, Mineral Officer, Master, & Other Posts

Job Number 4: SECR Recruitment 2022

South East Central Railway (SECR), Department of Personnel, Raipur Division has issued a notification for the 465 Trade Apprentice under the Apprentices Act 1961 in Bilaspur Division. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 22 June 2022 i.e. secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

SECR Recruitment 2022 for 465 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Job Number 4: TNPSC Recruitment 2022

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is hiring 42 Executive Officer Grade-III post included in Group-VII-B Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 17 June 2022.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 42 Executive Officer Post @tnpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Job Number 5: RPSC Recruitment 2022

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a notification for Occupational Therapist Posts on its official website. Candidates can apply online on or before 19 June 2022.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Occupational Therapist Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Eligibility