SECR Recruitment 2022 for 465 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

South East Central Railway is hiring 465 Apprentices. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy, eligibility and other details here.

SECR Recruitment 2022 Notification: South East Central Railway (SECR), Department of Personnel, Raipur Division, has published a notice for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice under the Apprentices Act 1961 in Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway on its official website i.e. secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The vacancies are available for various trades such as Carpenter, COPA, Draftsman (Civil), Electrician, Electronics, Fitter, Mechanic, Painter, Plumber, Machnisit, Sheel Metal Work, Steno, Turner, Welder, Wireman, Gas Cutter and Digital Photographer.

Eligible and interested can submit SECR Apprentice Application upto 22 June 2022 at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Selected candidates will be engaged as apprentices and they will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of 1 year for each trade. They will be paid a stipend during their training as per the rules of the State Government of Chhattisgarh. Their training will be terminated after the completion of their apprenticeship.

SECR Apprentice Notification Download

SECR Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 22 June 2022

SECR Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total - 465

Carpenter - 13

Copa - 90

Draftsman (Civil) - 02

Electrician - 52

Electronic (Mech) - 06

Fitter - 135

Machinist - 05

Painter - 15

Plumber - 04

Mechanic -15

Sheet Metal Work - 10

Steno (Eng) - 30

Steno (Hindi) - 30

Turner - 05

Welder - 20

Wireman - 25

Gas Cutter - 4

Digital Photographer -4

Eligibility Criteria for SECR Apprentice Posts

Must have passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

Must have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

SECR Apprentice Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

How to Apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before the last date.