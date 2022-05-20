BRO Recruitment 2022 Notification Expected Soon for 876 MSW and Store Keeper Posts: Check Details Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO), General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) will 876 vacancies for Store Keeper Technical (SKT) and Multi Skilled Worker (MSW).

Created On: May 20, 2022 15:49 IST
Modified On: May 20, 2022 15:49 IST
BRO Recruitment 2022: Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO), General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), Ministry of Defence, is soon expected to release the admit card for the recruitment of Store Keeper Technical (SKT) and Multi Skilled Worker (MSW). As per reports, 876 vacancies shall be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 377 vacancies for Store Keeper Technical and 499 for Multi Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static).

It is to be noted that only Indian Male eligible candidates would be able to apply. The dates to apply shall be available soon on the official website i.e. www.bro.gov.in. The recruitment will be done under the advertisement number 02/2022.

The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates regarding the recruitment.

Name of the Post Category
UR SC ST OBC EWS Total
Store Keeper Technical 157 53 26 103 38 377
Multi Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static 164 90 50 177 18 499
Total 321 143 76 280 56 876

