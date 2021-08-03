Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 August 2021: Apply for 1700+ SJVN, BECIL, GAIL, WDCW Telangana and Haryana School Education

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 August 2021 for more than 1700+ vacancies in SJVN Limited, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), GAIL (India) Limited, Dept. of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana and Haryana School Education Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)
Post Name: Handyman/Loader, JE and Supervisor Posts
Vacancies: 102
Last Date: 15 August 2021
4. Organization: Dept. of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana
Post Name: Anganwadi Teacher, Mini Anganwadi Teacher & Helper Posts
Vacancies: 109
Last Date: 16 August 2021
3. Organization: SJVN Limited
Post Name: Field Officer, Jr Field Engineer & Junior Field Officer Posts
Vacancies: 129
Last Date: 24 August 2021
2. Organization: GAIL (India) Limited
Post Name: Sr. Manager, Sr. Engineer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 220
Last Date: 08 August 2021
1. Organization: Haryana School Education
Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher Posts
Vacancies: 1170
Last Date: 10 August 2021