Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 August 2021: Apply for 1700+ SJVN, BECIL, GAIL, WDCW Telangana and Haryana School Education

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 03 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 August 2021 for more than 1700+ vacancies in SJVN Limited, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), GAIL (India) Limited, Dept. of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana and Haryana School Education Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

Post Name: Handyman/Loader, JE and Supervisor Posts

Vacancies: 102

Last Date: 15 August 2021

4. Organization: Dept. of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana

Post Name: Anganwadi Teacher, Mini Anganwadi Teacher & Helper Posts

Vacancies: 109

Last Date: 16 August 2021

3. Organization: SJVN Limited

Post Name: Field Officer, Jr Field Engineer & Junior Field Officer Posts

Vacancies: 129

Last Date: 24 August 2021

2. Organization: GAIL (India) Limited

Post Name: Sr. Manager, Sr. Engineer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 220

Last Date: 08 August 2021

1. Organization: Haryana School Education

Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 1170

Last Date: 10 August 2021

