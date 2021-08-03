Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 August 2021: Apply for 1700+ SJVN, BECIL, GAIL, WDCW Telangana and Haryana School Education

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 03 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Aug 3, 2021 13:47 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 August 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 August 2021 for more than 1700+ vacancies in SJVN Limited, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), GAIL (India) Limited, Dept. of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana and Haryana School Education Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

Post Name: Handyman/Loader, JE and Supervisor Posts

Vacancies: 102

Last Date: 15 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Dept. of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana

Post Name: Anganwadi Teacher, Mini Anganwadi Teacher & Helper Posts

Vacancies: 109

Last Date: 16 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: SJVN Limited

Post Name: Field Officer, Jr Field Engineer & Junior Field Officer Posts

Vacancies: 129

Last Date: 24 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: GAIL (India) Limited

Post Name: Sr. Manager, Sr. Engineer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 220

Last Date: 08 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Haryana School Education

Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 1170

Last Date: 10 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

