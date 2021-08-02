Haryana School Education Recruitment 2021 for 1170 PGTs, Check HSE Notification @schooleducationharyana.gov.in

Haryana School Education Recruitment 2021: Department of School Education Haryana (HSE) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of PGTs in government schools in Haryana. The candidates will be posted in Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools (GMSSS) of the state against clear and deemed vacancies in all GMSSSS arising due to teachers transfer drive.

The online application for recruitment to the various post of PGTs has been started at schooleducationharyana.gov.in from 5 PM, 30 July 2021. The candidates can submit applications through the above posts on or before 10 August 2021. A total of 1170 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 30 July 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 10 August 2021

Haryana School Education Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher - 1170 Posts

Haryana School Education Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be fluent in spoken English and must be able to teach his/her subject in English as a medium of instruction except for languages like - Hindi/Sanskrit/Punjabi etc.

Download DSE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Haryana School Education Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 10 August 2021 till 11.59 PM. No candidate will be entertained after the last date of receiving the applications. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

