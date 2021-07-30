WCD Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Programme Manager, Protection Officer, Social Worker & Other Posts

How to apply for WCD Delhi Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 14 August 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the last date of online application for WCD Delhi Recruitment 2021?

The last date of online application is 14 August 2021.

What is the starting date of online application for WCD Delhi Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 30 July 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited through WCD Delhi Recruitment 2021?

A total of 54 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Programme Manager, Protection Officer, Social Worker and Other.