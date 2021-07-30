WCD Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Programme Manager, Protection Officer, Social Worker & Other Posts

WCD Delhi Recruitment 2021: Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Programme Manager, Protection Officer, Social Worker and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 August 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: 30 July 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 14 August 2021
WCD Delhi Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Programme Manager (S & A) - 1 Post
- District Child Programme Officer (DCPU) - 3 Posts
- Protection Officer - 15 Posts
- Protection Officer (Non-Instrumental Care -DCPU) - 2 Posts
- Legal cum Probation Officer -6 Posts
- Accountant - 5 Posts
- Counsellor - 4 Posts
- Social Worker - 8 Posts
- Outstretch Worker - 4 Posts
WCD Delhi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Programme Manager (S & A) - Post Graduate in Social Work/Sociology/Child Development/Human Rights Public Administration/Community Resource Management from a recognized University with 50% and above.
- District Child Programme Officer (DCPU) - Post Graduate in Social Work/Sociology/Child Development/Human Rights Public Administration/NGO Management/Public Administration from a recognized University with 50% and above.
- Protection Officer - Post Graduate Degree in Community Development/Child Development/Social Work/Sociology/Human Right/Public Administration from a recognized University with 50% and above.
- Protection Officer (Non-Instrumental Care -DCPU) - Post Graduate Degree in Community Development/Child Development/Social Work/Sociology/Human Right/Criminology/Public Administration/Social Sciences from a recognized University with 50% and above.
- Legal cum Probation Officer - Post Graduate in LLB/MA in child rights/law from a recognized university.
- Accountant - Graduation in any field with at least a minimum of 50% & above from a recognized university.
- Counsellor/Social Worker - Graduate preferably in BA in Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/Counselling from a recognized University with 50% and above.
- Outstretch Worker - 12th passed from a recognized school with at least 60% marks or above.
Download WCD Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for WCD Delhi Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 14 August 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.