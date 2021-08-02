Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Over 14000 Vacancies to be filled in Chhattisgarh Board

CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notice Released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Aug 2, 2021 16:23 IST
CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) is going to hire candidates for over 14000 vacancies for the post of Teacher, Assistant Teacher, Excercise Teacher etc in various departments. The detailed notification for the same will be uploaded in due course of time.

According to the latest notice released by CG Vyapam, a total of 14, 580 vacancies will be filled in different departments under the school education department through direct recruitment. This consent has been given on the basis of the consent received from the Finance Department. In order to this effect has been issued by the Department of School Education from the Ministry here today as per the official statement.

The appointment letters to the candidates will be given individually by the school education department. Furthermore, the probation duration and compensation payable during the probation period should be explicitly stated in the employment order, according to the requirements of the finance department.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: to be communicated
  • Last date for submission of online application: to be communicated

CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Teacher (E & T cadre): 4,696 Posts
  • Assistant Teacher (E & T Cadre): 4,000 Posts
  • Assistant Teacher (E & T Cadre): 3,177 Posts
  • Assistant Teacher Science Laboratory (E & T cadre): 1 Posts
  • Exercise Teachers (E & T Cadre): 745 Posts
  • Teacher English medium (E cadre): 456 Posts
  • Assistant Teacher English (E Cadre): 306 Posts

How to apply for CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021?
To apply for the above posts, the candidates are required to visit the official website of CGPEB i.e, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in and apply through the online application portal. The candidates are advised to submit the application form and keep it for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

FAQ

What is the eligibility criteria for CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding graduation/postgraduation degrees in the concerned subject along with B.Ed. degree is eligible to apply. The subject wise details will be available after the release of the detailed notification.

What is the last date of online application submission for CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

The commission has not yet revealed the online application submission dates on its website. The detailed notification for the same will be released in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

What is the starting date of online application submission for CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

The commission has not yet revealed the online application submission dates on its website. The detailed notification for the same will be released in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How many vacancies will be recruited through CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

A total of 14, 580 vacancies will be filled in different departments under the school education department through direct recruitment
Job Summary
Notification: CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Over 14000 Vacancies to be filled in Chhattisgarh Board
Notification Date: Aug 2, 2021
Last Date of Submission: Oct 31, 2021
City: Raipur
State: Chhattisgarh
Country: India
Education Qualification: Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Area: Education, Other Functional Area
