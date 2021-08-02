CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Over 14000 Vacancies to be filled in Chhattisgarh Board

CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) is going to hire candidates for over 14000 vacancies for the post of Teacher, Assistant Teacher, Excercise Teacher etc in various departments. The detailed notification for the same will be uploaded in due course of time.
According to the latest notice released by CG Vyapam, a total of 14, 580 vacancies will be filled in different departments under the school education department through direct recruitment. This consent has been given on the basis of the consent received from the Finance Department. In order to this effect has been issued by the Department of School Education from the Ministry here today as per the official statement.
The appointment letters to the candidates will be given individually by the school education department. Furthermore, the probation duration and compensation payable during the probation period should be explicitly stated in the employment order, according to the requirements of the finance department.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: to be communicated
- Last date for submission of online application: to be communicated
CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Teacher (E & T cadre): 4,696 Posts
- Assistant Teacher (E & T Cadre): 4,000 Posts
- Assistant Teacher (E & T Cadre): 3,177 Posts
- Assistant Teacher Science Laboratory (E & T cadre): 1 Posts
- Exercise Teachers (E & T Cadre): 745 Posts
- Teacher English medium (E cadre): 456 Posts
- Assistant Teacher English (E Cadre): 306 Posts
How to apply for CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021?
To apply for the above posts, the candidates are required to visit the official website of CGPEB i.e, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in and apply through the online application portal. The candidates are advised to submit the application form and keep it for future reference.
