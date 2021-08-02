CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Over 14000 Vacancies to be filled in Chhattisgarh Board

How to apply for CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

To apply for the above posts, the candidates are required to visit the official website of CGPEB i.e, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in and apply through the online application portal. The candidates are advised to submit the application form and keep it for future reference.

What is the eligibility criteria for CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding graduation/postgraduation degrees in the concerned subject along with B.Ed. degree is eligible to apply. The subject wise details will be available after the release of the detailed notification.

What is the last date of online application submission for CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

The commission has not yet revealed the online application submission dates on its website. The detailed notification for the same will be released in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

What is the starting date of online application submission for CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

How many vacancies will be recruited through CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

A total of 14, 580 vacancies will be filled in different departments under the school education department through direct recruitment