JNU Recruitment 2021 for Project Scientist, Project Assistant, Senior Research Fellow Posts

JNU Recruitment 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Project Scientist, Project Assistant, Senior Research Fellow for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi, India. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 August 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 14 August 2021

JNU Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Project Scientist - 1 Post

Project Assistant - 1 Post

Senior Research Fellow - 4 Posts

JNU Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Project Scientist - PhD in Life Sciences or allied subjects with at least 3 years of research experience in the relevant area.

Project Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences or allied subjects from UGC recognized university.

Senior Research Fellow - M.Sc. Life Sciences or allied subjects from UGC recognized university with 2 years research experience as JRF/equivalent in the relevant areas/ experience in related industry (for SRF 4 only). Candidates with PhD and/or Prior experience in bioinformatics may be preferred.

JNU Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Project Scientist - Rs. 69,400/- p.m. (Fixed)

Project Assistant - Rs. 43,400/- p.m. (Fixed)

Senior Research Fellow - Rs. 23,792/- per month (Fixed)

Download JNU Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for JNU Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications on plain paper indicating name, date of birth/age, photo, address, essential/technical/professional qualification, research experience, list of published papers should reach the undersigned via mail/email (scsmprojectstaff@gmail.com), Lab No -332, Cancer Biology laboratory, School of Life Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi-110067 latest by 14 August 2021.

