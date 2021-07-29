Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Part Time Correspondent in All India Radio, Chennai

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification released at prasarbharati.gov.in for part time correspondent posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Prasar Bharti, All India Radio, Chennai has invited applications for recruitment to the post of part-time correspondent one each for Chengalpattu, Tiruchirapalli, Tenkasi, Tiruppattur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai districts, on a part-time contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 August 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 14 August 2021

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Part-Time Correspondent -

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Degree/PG Diploma in Journalism/Mass Media or Graduate with minimum 2 years journalistic experience.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 24 to 45 years

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Salary -Rs.8700, including Conveyance and Communication charges and for the District News Letter.

Download Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications mentioning the Name, Father’s Name, Permanent Address, Present Address, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, Email, Essential Qualifications, Additional Qualifications if any and Experience, along with self-attested copies of the supporting documents and one recent photograph, mentioning the name on the backside, should reach the Station Director, All India Radio, 7, Kamarajar Salai, Mylapore - Chennai - 600004, by 5 pm on 14.08.2021. The envelope containing the application should be mentioned as “Application for PTC.

