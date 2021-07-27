TN WRD Recruitment 2021 for Field organiser (FOs) Vacancies, Apply @wrd.tn.gov.in

TN WRD Recruitment 2021: Water Resources Department, Tamilnadu has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Field organisers. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode at wrd.tn.gov.in. The online application can be submitted by 10 August 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 September 2021

TN WRD Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Field Organiser - 7 Posts

TN WRD Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicant should pass 12th Std from recognized board.

Experience - Work Experience in similar assignments (especially in irrigation / Water Resources sector) is most preferable.

TN WRD Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.10,000/- Per Month consolidated

Download TN WRD Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for TN WRD Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Superintending Engineer, WRD, Thamiraparani Basin Circle, Saint Mark Road, Near SP Office, Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli – 627 002 on or before 10 August 2021 up to 5.45 P.M. Post applied for should be mentioned on the envelope. The applications will be scrutinized by a selection committee and the shortlisted candidates will be invited for a Written Test & an interview.

