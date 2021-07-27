TN WRD Recruitment 2021 for Field organiser (FOs) Vacancies, Apply @wrd.tn.gov.in

TN WRD Recruitment 2021: Water Resources Department, Tamilnadu has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Field organisers. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode at wrd.tn.gov.in. The online application can be submitted by 10 August 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 7 September 2021
TN WRD Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Field Organiser - 7 Posts
TN WRD Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Applicant should pass 12th Std from recognized board.
Experience - Work Experience in similar assignments (especially in irrigation / Water Resources sector) is most preferable.
TN WRD Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.10,000/- Per Month consolidated
Download TN WRD Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for TN WRD Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Superintending Engineer, WRD, Thamiraparani Basin Circle, Saint Mark Road, Near SP Office, Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli – 627 002 on or before 10 August 2021 up to 5.45 P.M. Post applied for should be mentioned on the envelope. The applications will be scrutinized by a selection committee and the shortlisted candidates will be invited for a Written Test & an interview.
