BEL Apprentice 2021: Notification Released for 112 Vacancies, Apply Now @bel-india.in

BEL Apprentice 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released a notification for recruitment to the various post of 112 ITI trade apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 for one-year Apprenticeship training in the Fitter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic and COPA trade. All interested candidates can register themselves through Govt. Portal (www.apprenticeshipindia.org) on or before 10 August 2021.

The selection criteria will be based on the merit of the final percentage of marks obtained by candidate in their ITI. Candidates who have already completed/undergoing and terminated their apprenticeship mid-way or pursuing their apprenticeship with other organizations are not eligible. A candidate who fulfils the above criteria can only apply. The duration of apprenticeship training is one year and Stipend will be paid as per the Apprentices Act.

Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 July 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 10 August 2021

BEL Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Total Number of Vacancies - 112 Posts

Branch

Fitter - 5 Posts

Electrician - 10 Posts

Electronic Mechanic - 10 Posts

COPA - 87 Posts

BEL Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed their ITI from a recognized industrial training institute under NCVT only in less than three years from 30 September 2021.

BEL Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 21 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

BEL Apprentice 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection criteria will be based on the merit of the final percentage of marks obtained by candidate in their ITI.

Download BEL Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Registration Link

Login Link

Official Website

How to apply for BEL Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 27 July to 10 August 2021. No other medium of communication will be entertained for any Query.