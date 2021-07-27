Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BEL Apprentice 2021: Notification Released for 112 Vacancies, Apply Now @bel-india.in

BEL Apprentice 2021 Notification Released at bel-india.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 27, 2021 14:51 IST
BEL Apprentice 2021
BEL Apprentice 2021

BEL Apprentice 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released a notification for recruitment to the various post of 112 ITI trade apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 for one-year Apprenticeship training in the Fitter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic and COPA trade. All interested candidates can register themselves through Govt. Portal (www.apprenticeshipindia.org) on or before 10 August 2021.

The selection criteria will be based on the merit of the final percentage of marks obtained by candidate in their ITI. Candidates who have already completed/undergoing and terminated their apprenticeship mid-way or pursuing their apprenticeship with other organizations are not eligible. A candidate who fulfils the above criteria can only apply. The duration of apprenticeship training is one year and Stipend will be paid as per the Apprentices Act.

Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 27 July 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 10 August 2021

BEL Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Total Number of Vacancies - 112 Posts

Branch

  • Fitter - 5 Posts
  • Electrician - 10 Posts
  • Electronic Mechanic - 10 Posts
  • COPA - 87 Posts

BEL Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed their ITI from a recognized industrial training institute under NCVT only in less than three years from 30 September 2021.

BEL Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 21 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

BEL Apprentice 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection criteria will be based on the merit of the final percentage of marks obtained by candidate in their ITI.

Download BEL Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Registration Link

Login Link

Official Website

How to apply for BEL Apprentice 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 27 July to 10 August 2021. No other medium of communication will be entertained for any Query.

FAQ

How to apply for BEL Apprentice 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 27 July to 10 August 2021. No other medium of communication will be entertained for any Query.

What is the selection criteria for BEL Apprentice 2021?

The selection criteria will be based on the merit of the final percentage of marks obtained by candidates in their ITI.

What is the age limit required for BEL Apprentice 2021?

The maximum age limit required for apprenticeship is 21 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for BEL Apprentice 2021?

The candidate should have passed their ITI from a recognized industrial training institute under NCVT only in less than three years from 30 September 2021.

What is the last date for application submission for BEL Apprentice 2021?

All interested candidates can register themselves at through Govt. Portal (www.apprenticeshipindia.org) on or before 10 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through BEL Apprentice 2021?

A total of 112 ITI trade apprentice Vacancies will be recruited under the Apprentices Act, 1961 for one year Apprenticeship training in the Fitter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic and COPA trade
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationBEL Apprentice 2021: Notification Released for 112 Vacancies, Apply Now @bel-india.in
Notification DateJul 27, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 10, 2021
CityGhaziabad
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Bharat Electronics Limited
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 3 =
Post

Comments