UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @upsc.gov.in for 46 Asst Director, Research Officer and Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at upsc.gov.in for various posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Asst Director, Research Officer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 13 August 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 13 August 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Director - 3 Posts

Assistant Director (Weed Science) - 1 Post

Research Officer (Implementation)- 8 Posts

Senior Grade of Indian Information Service - 34 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Director - Master’s Degree in Chemistry with specialization in Inorganic or Organic or Analytical Chemistry or M.Sc. (Agriculture) with specialization in Soil Science or Agriculture Chemistry of a recognized University or Institute recognized by the Central Government or State Government.

Assistant Director (Weed Science) - M.Sc Degree in Agricultural (Agronomy) with specialization in Weed Science or M.Sc Degree in Botany with Weed Science as a subject from a recognized University or Institution.

Research Officer (Implementation)-Master’s degree of a recognised University in Hindi with English as compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Senior Grade of Indian Information Service - Degree of a recognized University or Institute; (ii) Diploma/Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institution; or Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institute.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Assistant Director - 35 years

Assistant Director (Weed Science) - 35 years

Research Officer (Implementation)- 30 years

Download UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 13 August 2021.