RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 104 Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Online from 31 Jul

RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprenticeship. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode at rcfltd.com. The online application can be submitted by 7 August 2021. The online applications will start on 31 July 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: 31 July 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 7 August 2021
RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Trade Apprentice - 104 Posts
RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Recruitment Executive (Human Resource) Trainee - Minimum Graduate, Basic English Knowledge.
- Attendant Operator Chemical Plant (AOCP)- Passed B.Sc. (Chemistry) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology only.
- Accounts Executive - Passed H. Sc with Commerce or Graduation with 2 years of experience in Financial Sector or B.Com, BBA/Graduation with Economics.
- Medical Lab Technician (Pathology) - Passed H. Sc with Science and Mathematics.
- Boat - Diploma in Chemical/Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.
RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Recruitment Executive (Human Resource) Trainee, Attendant Operator Chemical Plant (AOCP), Accounts Executive - 25 years
- Medical Lab Technician (Pathology) - 21 years
- BOAT - 25 years
RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Stipend
- Class XII - Rs.7000/- per month
- Technician Apprentices or Diploma Holder in any stream or Sandwich Course - Rs.8000/- per month
- Graduate Apprentices or Degree Apprentices or Degree in any stream - Rs.9000/- per month
RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a merit list.
Download RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 August 2021.