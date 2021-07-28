RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 104 Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Online from 31 Jul

How to apply for RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 August 2021.

What is the selection criteria for RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit list.

What is the qualification required for RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding graduation and diploma qualification can apply.

What is the last date for submission of online application for RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The online application can be submitted by 7 August 2021.

What is the starting date for RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The online applications will start from 31 July 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

A total of 104 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.