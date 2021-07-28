Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 104 Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Online from 31 Jul

RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at rcfltd.com for 104 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 28, 2021 19:05 IST
RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021
RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021

RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of  Trade Apprenticeship. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode at rcfltd.com. The online application can be submitted by 7 August 2021. The online applications will start on 31 July 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application: 31 July 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 7 August 2021

RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Trade Apprentice - 104 Posts

RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

RDSDE

  • Recruitment Executive (Human Resource) Trainee - Minimum Graduate, Basic English Knowledge.
  • Attendant Operator Chemical Plant (AOCP)- Passed B.Sc. (Chemistry) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology only.
  • Accounts Executive - Passed H. Sc with Commerce or Graduation with 2 years of experience in Financial Sector or B.Com, BBA/Graduation with Economics.
  • Medical Lab Technician (Pathology) - Passed H. Sc with Science and Mathematics.
  • Boat - Diploma in Chemical/Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.

RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

RDSDE

  • Recruitment Executive (Human Resource) Trainee, Attendant Operator Chemical Plant (AOCP), Accounts Executive - 25 years
  • Medical Lab Technician (Pathology) - 21 years
  • BOAT - 25 years

RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Stipend

  • Class XII  - Rs.7000/- per month
  • Technician Apprentices or Diploma Holder in any stream or Sandwich Course - Rs.8000/- per month
  • Graduate Apprentices or Degree Apprentices or Degree in any stream  - Rs.9000/- per month

RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a merit list.

Download RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021  Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 August 2021.

FAQ

How to apply for RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 August 2021.

What is the selection criteria for RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit list.

What is the qualification required for RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding graduation and diploma qualification can apply.

What is the last date for submission of online application for RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The online application can be submitted by 7 August 2021.

What is the starting date for RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The online applications will start from 31 July 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

A total of 104 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.
