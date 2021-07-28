Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 115 Contractual Asst, Supervisor, Gas Logger & other Posts, 10th pass can apply

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification released at oil-india.com. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 28, 2021 14:43 IST
Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Contractual Assistant, Supervisor, Gas Logger and other posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 16 August to 13 September 2021.

A total of 115 vacancies have been notified. The candidates holding 10th/12th and Graduate Degree qualifications can apply for the aforesaid posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Dates: 16 Aug to 13 September 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Contractual Assistant Welder - 1 Post
  • Contractual Assistant Fitter- 2 Posts
  • Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic- 5 Posts
  • Contractual Gas Logger - 8 Posts
  • Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician - 10 Posts
  • Contractual Chemical Assistant- 10 Posts
  • Contractual Assistant MechanicPump- 17 Posts
  • Contractual Drilling Rigman - 26 Posts
  • Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE - 31 Posts

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Contractual Assistant Welder - Passed class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; · Trade certificate in Welder trade from Government Recognized Institute.
  • Contractual Assistant Fitter- Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in Fitter trade from Government Recognized Institute.
  • Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic- Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board. Trade certificate in Diesel Mechanic trade from Government Recognized Institute.
  • Contractual Gas Logger - Passed 10+2 in Science Stream from Government Recognized Education Board/University.Must have minimum 01(One) year post qualification relevant work experience in gas logging.
  • Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician - Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Must possess valid Electrical Workman's Permit with authorization for Part/Class-I & II issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Government of Assam.
  • Contractual Chemical Assistant- Passed B.Sc. with Chemistry as one of the subjects from Government recognized University; Must have minimum 01 year post qualification work experience in chemical activities-fields/lab in Upstream Oil & Gas Industry.
  • Contractual Assistant MechanicPump- Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in Mechanic Diesel / Fitter trade from Government Recognized Institute.
  • Contractual Drilling Rigman -Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in any trade from Government Recognized Institute.
  • Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE -Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in Mechanic Diesel trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Contractual Assistant Welder - 18 to 30 years
  • Contractual Assistant Fitter- 18 to 30 years
  • Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic- 18 to 30 years
  • Contractual Electrical Supervisor/Contractual Gas Logger/Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician- 18 to 435years
  • Contractual Chemical Assistant- 18 to 40 years
  • Contractual Assistant Mechanic Pump/Contractual Drilling Rigman/Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE- 18 to 35 years

Download Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts and appear for walk-In-Interview on the scheduled dates and time. Candidates can refer the below - table for more details here.


Contractual Engagement

Date and Time of Registration

Date of

Walk-in-Practical/ Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s)

Contractual Assistant Welder

16 Aug 2021

07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

16/08/2021

Contractual Assistant Fitter

18 Aug 2021

07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

18/08/2021

Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic

20 Aug 2021

07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

20/08/2021

Contractual Electrical Supervisor

23 Aug 2021

07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

23/08/2021

Contractual Gas Logger

25 Aug 2021

07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

25/08/2021

Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician

30 Aug 2021

07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

30/08/2021

Contractual Chemical Assistant

02 Sept 2021

07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

02/09/2021

Contractual Assistant Mechanic- Pump

06 Sept 2021

07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

06/09/2021

Contractual Drilling Rigman

08 Sept 2021

07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

08/09/2021

Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE

13 Sept 2021

07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

13/09/2021

Comment ()
