Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 115 Contractual Asst, Supervisor, Gas Logger & other Posts, 10th pass can apply

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Contractual Assistant, Supervisor, Gas Logger and other posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 16 August to 13 September 2021.
A total of 115 vacancies have been notified. The candidates holding 10th/12th and Graduate Degree qualifications can apply for the aforesaid posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Dates: 16 Aug to 13 September 2021
Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Contractual Assistant Welder - 1 Post
- Contractual Assistant Fitter- 2 Posts
- Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic- 5 Posts
- Contractual Gas Logger - 8 Posts
- Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician - 10 Posts
- Contractual Chemical Assistant- 10 Posts
- Contractual Assistant MechanicPump- 17 Posts
- Contractual Drilling Rigman - 26 Posts
- Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE - 31 Posts
Oil India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Contractual Assistant Welder - Passed class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; · Trade certificate in Welder trade from Government Recognized Institute.
- Contractual Assistant Fitter- Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in Fitter trade from Government Recognized Institute.
- Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic- Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board. Trade certificate in Diesel Mechanic trade from Government Recognized Institute.
- Contractual Gas Logger - Passed 10+2 in Science Stream from Government Recognized Education Board/University.Must have minimum 01(One) year post qualification relevant work experience in gas logging.
- Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician - Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Must possess valid Electrical Workman's Permit with authorization for Part/Class-I & II issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Government of Assam.
- Contractual Chemical Assistant- Passed B.Sc. with Chemistry as one of the subjects from Government recognized University; Must have minimum 01 year post qualification work experience in chemical activities-fields/lab in Upstream Oil & Gas Industry.
- Contractual Assistant MechanicPump- Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in Mechanic Diesel / Fitter trade from Government Recognized Institute.
- Contractual Drilling Rigman -Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in any trade from Government Recognized Institute.
- Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE -Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in Mechanic Diesel trade from Government Recognized Institute.
Oil India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Contractual Assistant Welder - 18 to 30 years
- Contractual Assistant Fitter- 18 to 30 years
- Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic- 18 to 30 years
- Contractual Electrical Supervisor/Contractual Gas Logger/Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician- 18 to 435years
- Contractual Chemical Assistant- 18 to 40 years
- Contractual Assistant Mechanic Pump/Contractual Drilling Rigman/Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE- 18 to 35 years
Download Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts and appear for walk-In-Interview on the scheduled dates and time. Candidates can refer the below - table for more details here.
|
|
Date and Time of Registration
|
Date of
Walk-in-Practical/ Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s)
|
Contractual Assistant Welder
|
16 Aug 2021
07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
|
16/08/2021
|
Contractual Assistant Fitter
|
18 Aug 2021
07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
|
18/08/2021
|
Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic
|
20 Aug 2021
07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
|
20/08/2021
|
Contractual Electrical Supervisor
|
23 Aug 2021
07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
|
23/08/2021
|
Contractual Gas Logger
|
25 Aug 2021
07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
|
25/08/2021
|
Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician
|
30 Aug 2021
07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
|
30/08/2021
|
Contractual Chemical Assistant
|
02 Sept 2021
07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
|
02/09/2021
|
Contractual Assistant Mechanic- Pump
|
06 Sept 2021
07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
|
06/09/2021
|
Contractual Drilling Rigman
|
08 Sept 2021
07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
|
08/09/2021
|
Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE
|
13 Sept 2021
07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
|
13/09/2021