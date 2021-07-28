Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 115 Contractual Asst, Supervisor, Gas Logger & other Posts, 10th pass can apply

What is the qualification required for Assistant Fitter in Oil India Recruitment 2021?

Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in Fitter trade from Government Recognized Institute.

What is the qualification required for Contractual Assistant Welder in Oil India?

The candidate must be passed class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board;  Trade certificate in Welder trade from Government Recognized Institute.

How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts and appear for walk-In-Interview on the scheduled dates and time. Candidates can refer to the table given in the article for more details here.

How many vacancies will be recruited for Oil India Recruitment 2021?

A total of 115 vacancies have been notified for recruitment to the post of Contractual Assistant, Supervisor, Gas Logger and others.

What is the walk-in-interview dates for Oil India Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 16 August to 13 September 2021.