RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for 21 Vacancies, Apply Now from 4 August @rrc-wr.com

Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Group C against Sports Quota. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at rrc-wr.com from 4 August 2021 onwards. The last date of application is 3 September 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 4 August 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 3 September 2021
RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Group C (Sports Quota) - 21 Posts
RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification & Salary
- Pay Matrix - Level 4 – Rs. 25500-81100 / Level 5 – Rs. 29200-92300 - Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.
- Level 2 – Rs. 19900-63200 / Level 3 – Rs. 21700-69100 - Passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination. Educational Qualification must be from a recognized Institution.
Minimum Sports Norms required
- Level 4/5: Represented the Country in Olympic Games (Senior Category) OR At least 3rd Position in the World Cup (Junior/ Youth/Senior Category)/ World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)/ Asian Games (Senior Category) / Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/Youth Olympics/Champions Trophy (Hockey)
- Level 2/3: Represented the Country in the World Cup (Junior/ Youth/Senior Category)/ World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)/ Asian Games (Senior Category) / Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/Youth Olympics/Champions Trophy (Hockey ) OR At least 3rd position in the Commonwealth Championship (Junior/Senior Category / Asian Championship/Asia Cup (Junior/Senior Category)/South Asian Federation Games (Senior Category )/ USIC (World Railways) Championship (Senior Category ) /World University Games OR At least 3" Position in Senior/Youth/Junior National Championships OR At least 3rd position in National Games organized under the aegis of Indian Olympic Association OR At least 3" position in All India Inter-University Championship organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities OR 1st position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior category).
RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The recruitment will be based on trials & assessment of sports achievements, Educational qualifications. The candidates, who are found FIT in trials, only will be considered for the next stage.
Download RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 3 September 2021. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks provided in this article for more details.