RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for 21 Vacancies, Apply Now from 4 August @rrc-wr.com

How to apply for RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 3 September 2021. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks provided in this article for more details.

What is the age limit required for RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021?

Candidates applying under Pay Matrix - Level 4 – Rs. 25500-81100 / Level 5 – Rs. 29200-92300, must Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. For Level 2 – Rs. 19900-63200 / Level 3 – Rs. 21700-69100 - Passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination. Educational Qualification must be from a Recognized Institution.

What is the last date for submission of the online application for RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021?

The last date of application is 3 September 2021.

What is the starting date for RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021?

All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at rrc-wr.com from 4 August 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited through RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021?

A total of 21 vacancies of Group C will be recruited through sports quota.