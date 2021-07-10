Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

 WBPSC Judicial Service 2021 Exam Notification Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Apply online from 14 Jul onwards

WBPSC Judicial Service 2021 Prelims Exam Notification Released at wbpsc.gov.in for 14 Vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, salary and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 10, 2021 17:07 IST
 WBPSC Judicial Service 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of West Bengal Judicial Service Exam 2021. Interested candidates will be able to register themselves through the online mode from 14 July onwards. The selection of the candidates will be done on three successive stages, viz., Preliminary Examination (MCa Type),  Final Examination (Conventional Type - Written) and Personality Test.

The commission has scheduled the prelims exam in September 2021 at Kolkata. All eligible candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying on any post. Candidates can refer to this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 14th July 2021
  • Closing date for submission of online application: 5 August 2021
  • Closing date for submission of fees online: 5 August 2021
  • Closing date for submission of fees through offline Edit Option: 6 August 2021
  • Edit Option: 9 to 13 August 2021
  • However, the Challan must be generated by 5th August 2021 positively

 WBPSC Judicial Service 2021 Vacancy Details

Anticipated - 9  Posts

Clear - 5 Posts

 WBPSC Judicial Service 2021 Exam Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a degree in law from a recognized university or institution by the State Government on the central government. Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali).

WBPSC Judicial Service 2021 Exam Age Limit - 23 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download WBPSC Judicial Service 2021 Exam Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to activate on 14 Jul

Official Website

How to apply for WBPSC Judicial Service 2021 Exam
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 5 August 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

WBPSC Judicial Service 2021 Exam  Application Fee

  • For Others: Rs. 210/- + Service Charges
  • For SC/ST candidates of WB & PWD: Nil

 

Job Summary
WBPSC Judicial Service 2021 Exam Notification Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Apply online from 14 Jul onwards
Notification Date: Jul 10, 2021
Last Date of Submission: Aug 5, 2021
City: Kolkata
State: West Bengal
Country: India
Organization: Other Organizations
Education Qualification: Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Area: Administration
