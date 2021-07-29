BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 102 Handyman/Loader, JE and Supervisor Posts, Apply Online @becil.com

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before the last date. The candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for more details.

What is the selection criteria for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job.

What is the last date of application submission for BECIL Recruitment?

Interested candidates can apply to the post of Handyman/Loader and Supervisor through the prescribed format on or before 8 August 2021 while for Junior Engineer, the last date of application is 15 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through BECIL Recruitment 2021?

A total of 102 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Handyman/Loader, JE and Supervisor.