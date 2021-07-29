BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 102 Handyman/Loader, JE and Supervisor Posts, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Handyman/Loader, JE and Supervisor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 8 August 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 8 August 2021
- Last date for submission of application for Junior Engineer (Civil): 15 August 2021
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Handyman/Loader - 75 Posts
- Supervisor - 21 Posts
- Sr. Supervisor- 3 Posts
- Junior Engineer - 3 Posts
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Handyman/Loader - 8th passed must be able to communicate in local language & Hindi.
- Supervisor, Sr. Supervisor: Graduate
- Junior Engineer - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with minimum 55% marks or three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute/Board.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Handyman/Loader - Max 45 years
- Supervisor- 30 years
- Sr. Supervisor - 35 years
- Junior Engineer (Civil) - 45 years
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Handyman/Loader - Rs.14,014/- (Bhopal, Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Surat): Rs. 16,770/- (Pune)
- Supervisor- Rs.18,564/- (Bhopal, Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Surat): Rs.20,384/- (Pune)
- Sr. Supervisor - Rs.20,384/-
- Junior Engineer - Rs. 27,000/-
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job.
Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download BECIL JE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before the last. The candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for more details.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- OBC - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- SC/ST - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Ex-Serviceman - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Women - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- EWS/PH - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)