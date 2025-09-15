IB ACIO 2025 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Check Shift Timings, Exam Day Instructions & Last Minute Tips

The IB ACIO 2025 exam is set to start tomorrow. Candidates can now download their admit cards. Many aspirants are feeling anxious about their shift timings and exam guidelines, with the exam just around the corner. Different candidates have different shifts. Candidates should know the exact exam schedule to plan the day properly and ensure they reach the exam center on time. This article provides details about shift timings and exam day guidelines for candidates.
IB ACIO Exam 2025
The IB ACIO Exam 2025 is scheduled for 16, 17, and 18 September, and will be conducted over three days with multiple shifts to manage the large number of candidates. Following previous years’ patterns, each day is expected to have three shifts, running from morning to evening, to ensure smooth and organized exam proceedings.
IB ACIO Shift Timings 2025
The IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam will take place in three shifts daily due to the high number of applicants. Check the detailed shift timings, reporting times, and exam duration to help candidates stay prepared and avoid confusion:
|
Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
Exam Timings
|
Shift 1
|
7:30 AM
|
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
|
Shift 2
|
10:30 AM
|
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
|
Shift 3
|
1:30 PM
|
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
IB ACIO Exam Day Guidelines 2025
Candidates should follow the following IB ACIO exam guidelines to ensure a smooth exam day:
-
Arrive at least 60–90 minutes before your reporting time for verification and security checks.
-
An admit card and a valid photo ID are mandatory. No entry is allowed without these.
-
Check the admit card carefully to know your assigned shift and reporting time.
-
Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and bags are generally prohibited inside the exam hall.
-
Follow all instructions from exam staff and avoid any misbehavior.
-
Each shift lasts 1 hour. Candidates should manage time effectively during the exam.
-
Keep stress levels low, stay relaxed, and carry light snacks if necessary.
Documents Required for IB ACIO Exam 2025
Candidates must carry the following documents to appear for the IB ACIO 2025 Exam:
-
Printed copy of IB ACIO 2025 admit card.
-
Valid Photo ID such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, Passport, or Driving License.
-
Passport-Sized Photographs
-
Any certificate for category or age relaxation mentioned in the application.
Note: No candidate will be allowed inside the exam hall without the admit card and valid photo ID, so double-check before leaving for the exam center.
The following are the last-minute preparations for the IB ACIO 2025 exam:
-
Candidates must revise important topics. Focus on key areas like General Awareness, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English rather than trying to cover everything.
-
Solve a few past papers or mock tests to get familiar with the question pattern and time management.
-
Don’t start anything new. It can cause confusion or stress. Candidates should stick to what they already know.
-
Go through your short notes, formulas, and important facts for a quick memory boost.
-
Avoid panic, stay relaxed and confident about the preparation.
-
Sleep well, eat light, and stay hydrated to keep your mind fresh for the exam.
-
Double-check shift timing, travel plan, and required documents to avoid last-minute hassle.
