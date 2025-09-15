IB ACIO 2025 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Check Shift Timings, Exam Day Instructions & Last Minute Tips

The IB ACIO 2025 exam is set to start tomorrow. Candidates can now download their admit cards. Many aspirants are feeling anxious about their shift timings and exam guidelines, with the exam just around the corner. Different candidates have different shifts. Candidates should know the exact exam schedule to plan the day properly and ensure they reach the exam center on time. This article provides details about shift timings and exam day guidelines for candidates.

IB ACIO Exam 2025

The IB ACIO Exam 2025 is scheduled for 16, 17, and 18 September, and will be conducted over three days with multiple shifts to manage the large number of candidates. Following previous years’ patterns, each day is expected to have three shifts, running from morning to evening, to ensure smooth and organized exam proceedings.