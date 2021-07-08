GAIL Recruitment 2021: 220 Vacancies Notified for Senior Engineer & Other Posts, Apply Online @gailonline.com

GAIL Recruitment 2021: GAIL (India) Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Manager, Senior Engineer, Senior Officer and Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at gailonline.com. The online applications for the aforesaid posts have already been started. Candidates are advised to submit their applications after checking all requirements for the post. The candidates are advised to check their educational qualification, experience and other details here. A total of 220 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 7 July 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 8 August 2021
GAIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Manager (Marketing - Commodity Risk Management) - 4 Posts
- Manager (MarketingInternational LNG and Shipping) - 6 Posts
- Senior Engineer (Chemical) - 7 Posts
- Senior Engineer (Mechanical) - 51 Posts
- Senior Engineer (Electrical) - 26 Posts
- Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) - 3 Posts
- Senior Engineer (Civil) - 15 Posts
- Senior Engineer (GAILTEL TC/TM) - 10 Posts
- Senior Engineer (Boiler Operation) - 5 Posts
- Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering)- 5 Posts
- Senior Officer (E&P) - 3 Posts
- Senior Officer (F&S)- 10 Posts
- Senior Officer (C&P) - 10 Posts
- Senior Officer (BIS) - 9 Posts
- Senior Officer (Marketing) - 8 Posts
- Senior Officer (HR)-18 Posts
- Senior Officer (Corporate Communication) - 2 Posts
- Senior Officer (Law)- 4 Posts
- Senior Officer (F&A) - 5 Posts
- Officer (Laboratory) - 10 Posts
- Officer (Security)- 5 Posts
- Officer (Official Language)- 4 Posts
GAIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Manager (Marketing - Commodity Risk Management): CA/ CMA (ICWA) OR B.Com with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks. OR Graduation (B.A.) with Honours in Economics with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks. OR Graduation (B.A./ B.Sc.) with Honours in Maths with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks. OR Graduation (B.A./B.Sc.) with Honours in Statistics with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks. OR Graduate in Engineering i.e. B.E./ B.Tech. with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks. Candidates possessing CA/CMA qualifications should hold Associate membership of ICAI/ICMAI.
- Manager (MarketingInternational LNG and Shipping) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering with minimum 65% marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Marketing/ Oil & Gas/ Petroleum and Energy/ Energy and Infrastructure/ International Business with Minimum 65% Marks.
- Senior Engineer (Chemical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Chemical/Petrochemical /Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology /Chemical Technology & Polymer Science/ Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology with minimum 65% marks.
- Senior Engineer (Mechanical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.
- Senior Engineer (Electrical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with 65% marks.
- Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.
Download GAIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for GAIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 7 July to 8 August 2021. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the online application for future reference. Candidates are also advised to check the hyperlinked notification for more details.