GAIL Recruitment 2021: 220 Vacancies Notified for Senior Engineer & Other Posts, Apply Online @gailonline.com

How to apply for GAIL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 7 July to 8 August 2021. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the online application for future reference. Candidates are also advised to check the hyperlinked notification for more details.

What is the qualification required for Manager (MarketingInternational LNG and Shipping) in GAIL?

Bachelor Degree in Engineering with minimum 65% marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Marketing/ Oil & Gas/ Petroleum and Energy/ Energy and Infrastructure/ International Business with Minimum 65% Marks.

What is the starting date of online application submission for GAIL Recruitment 2021?

The online applications for the aforesaid posts have already been started on 7 July 2021.

What is the last date of online application submission for GAIL Recruitment 2021?

The Last date for submission of the online application is 8 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through GAIL Recruitment 2021?

A total of 220 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive.