SJVN Recruitment 2021 for 129 Field Officer, Jr Field Engineer & Junior Field Officer, Apply Online @sjvnindia.com

SJVN Recruitment 2021: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule– ‘A’ CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India,) has published a notification for Field Officer, Junior Field Engineer & Junior Field Officer Posts. SJVN Online Application will start from tomorrow i.e. 04 August 2021 on official website -sjvnindia.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply till 24 August 2021.

SJVN Notification Download

SJVN Website

Important Dates

Submission of online application starts from:04 August 2021

Last Date for submission of online application: 24 August 2021

SJVN Details

Field Officer - 20 Junior Field Engineer - 75 Junior Field Officer - 34

SJVN Field Officer and Junior Field Engineer/Officer Salary

Field Officer - Rs. 60,000 Junior Field Engineer and Junior Field Officer - Rs. 45,000

Eligibility Criteria for SJVN Field Officer and Junior Field Engineer/Officer Posts

Educational Qualification

Human Resource Field Officer - Graduate with two years full time MBA/Post Graduate Diploma with specialization in Personnel/HR Finance & accounts Field Officer - CA/ICWA-CMA/Two years full time MBA with specialization in Finance Junior Field Engineer - Full time Diploma in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering Human Resource Junior Field Officer - Graduate with one/two-year Full time Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/Social Works/ Labor Welfare/ Business Management/ Office Management/ Public Administration Finance & Accounts Junior Field Officer - Inter-CA or Inter-CMA (Simple Pass) or full time M.Com Official Language Junior Field Officer - Full time Master’s Degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a main subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level

Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for SJVN Field Officer and Junior Field Engineer/Officer Posts

For Field Officer: Selection process consists of Computer Based Test followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview. For Junior Field Engineer/Officer: Selection process involves Computer Based Test only. The provisionally shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

How to Apply for SJVN Field Officer and Junior Field Engineer/Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Y: Eligible and interested candidates would be required to apply online by visiting SJVN website: www.sjvn.nic.in from 04 August to 24 August 2021

Application Fee:

Field Officer:

General/EWS and OBC category candidates- Rs. 600/- + GST@18%

Junior Field Engineer/Officer

General/EWS and OBC category candidates- Rs. 300/- + GST@18%

SC/ST/PwD - No Fee