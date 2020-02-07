Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 February 2020: Apply for 2000+ Vacancies in OPSC, KPSC, BPSC, University of Calicut and Air India

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 February 2020 for 2000+ more than vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), University of Calicut, Air India Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the post of Lecturer in different disciplines in Group A of OES (College Branch) in different disciplines in Group A of OES (College Branch) in Government Degree Colleges of the State under Department of Higher Education.

KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for 1112 Vacancies. Candidates seeking government job have a huge opportunity under Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). The online application window for KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 is activated at kpsc.kar.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts by 6 March 2020 through the online mode.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the registration process for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) today i.e. on 07 February 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for BPSC APO Exam 2020 through BPSC official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC APO Online application link is activated upto 21 February 2020. However, the last date for submitting application fee is 26 February 2020. The candidates can submit complete online form till 06 March 2020.

University of Calicut has invited applications for the Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for University of Calicut Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 15 February 2020.

Airline Allied Services Ltd (AASL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Flight Dispatcher, Officer, Supervisor and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 March 2020.

