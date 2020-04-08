Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 April 2020: Apply for 300+ NHM Maharashtra, ESIC Faridabad, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, WB Health and FSSAI

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 April 2020 for 300+ more than vacancies in National Health Mission (NHM) Maharashtra, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, West Bengal Health Department WB and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

National Health Mission, District General Hospital, Chandrapur, Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Pediatrician, Anesthetist, Radiologist, ENT Surgeon, Casualty/Medical Officer, EGC Technician and X-ray Technician. Eligible candidates can walk in for the interview on 08 April 2020.

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 49 Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad has released the notification for the 66 posts Senior Resident/Tutor and Other Posts on its official website. Candidates can apply for Senior Resident, Tutor and other posts on the official website of ESIC-esic.nic.in. You will have to appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 15 April 2020.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 for 66 Senior Resident, Tutor and Other Posts, Apply @esic.nic.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has invited applications for the Senior Resident (Non-Academic) posts. Eligible applicants can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 20 May 2020.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 84 Senior Resident (Non-Academic) Posts

West Bengal Health Department, WB has invited applications for the 80 posts of 80 Unskilled Housekeeping and Cleaning Personnel for Malda Medical College and Hospital West Bengal. The eligible candidates can check the official notification available on the official website of Government of West Bengal, Health and Family Department.

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 80 Unskilled Housekeeping Staff, Apply @wbhealth.gov.in

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications for the Director, Manager and other posts. Eligible applicants can apply for Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 20 April 2020.