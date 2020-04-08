NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 49 Staff Nurse and Other Posts

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, District General Hospital, Chandrapur, Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Pediatrician, Anesthetist, Radiologist, ENT Surgeon, Casualty/Medical Officer, EGC Technician and X-ray Technician. Eligible candidates can walk in for the interview on 08 April 2020.

Walk in Interview Details

Date: 08 April 2020 (Wednesday, April 8, 2020)

Time: 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Venue - Office of Collector, Chandrapur

Vacancy Details of NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020

Physician - 6

Pediatrician -1

Anesthetist - 4

Radiologist - 3

ENT Surgeon -2

Casualty/Medical Officer - 5

Staff Nurse - 25

EGC Technician - 1

X-ray Technician - 2

Pay

Physician -Rs. 75,000/-

Pediatrician - Rs. 75,000/-

Anesthetist - Rs. 75,000/-

Radiologist - Rs. 75,000/-

ENT Surgeon- Rs. 75,000/-

Casualty/Medical Officer -Rs. 60,000/-

Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000/-

EGC Technician - Rs. 17,000/-

X-ray Technician - Rs. 17,000/-

Eligibility for Staff Nurse and Other Posts:

Physician - Degree in MD / Medicine / DNB

Pediatrician - Degree in MD (Ped), MBBS

Anesthetist - Degree in MD (Anes) D.A

Radiologist - Degree in MD (Rad) DMRD

ENT Surgeon - Degree in M.S ENT

Casualty/Medical Officer - Degree in MBBS

Staff Nurse - Degree in CHM, Bsc Nursing

EGC Technician - 10+2 Diploma

X-ray Technician -10+2 Diploma

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates may attend the walk in interview along with dully filled application form and self-attested xerox copies of necessary certificates and original certificates on scheduled date and time.

NHM Maharashtra District General Hospital Chandrapur Recruitment Notification

