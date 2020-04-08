NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 49 Staff Nurse and Other Posts

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, District General Hospital, Chandrapur, Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Pediatrician, Anesthetist, Radiologist, ENT Surgeon, Casualty/Medical Officer, EGC Technician and X-ray Technician. Eligible candidates can walk in for the interview on 08 April 2020.
Walk in Interview Details
- Date: 08 April 2020 (Wednesday, April 8, 2020)
- Time: 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM
- Venue - Office of Collector, Chandrapur
Vacancy Details of NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020
- Physician - 6
- Pediatrician -1
- Anesthetist - 4
- Radiologist - 3
- ENT Surgeon -2
- Casualty/Medical Officer - 5
- Staff Nurse - 25
- EGC Technician - 1
- X-ray Technician - 2
Pay
- Physician -Rs. 75,000/-
- Pediatrician - Rs. 75,000/-
- Anesthetist - Rs. 75,000/-
- Radiologist - Rs. 75,000/-
- ENT Surgeon- Rs. 75,000/-
- Casualty/Medical Officer -Rs. 60,000/-
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000/-
- EGC Technician - Rs. 17,000/-
- X-ray Technician - Rs. 17,000/-
Eligibility for Staff Nurse and Other Posts:
- Physician - Degree in MD / Medicine / DNB
- Pediatrician - Degree in MD (Ped), MBBS
- Anesthetist - Degree in MD (Anes) D.A
- Radiologist - Degree in MD (Rad) DMRD
- ENT Surgeon - Degree in M.S ENT
- Casualty/Medical Officer - Degree in MBBS
- Staff Nurse - Degree in CHM, Bsc Nursing
- EGC Technician - 10+2 Diploma
- X-ray Technician -10+2 Diploma
How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020
Eligible candidates may attend the walk in interview along with dully filled application form and self-attested xerox copies of necessary certificates and original certificates on scheduled date and time.
NHM Maharashtra District General Hospital Chandrapur Recruitment Notification