NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 49 Staff Nurse and Other Posts

National Health Mission, District General Hospital, Chandrapur, Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Pediatrician, Anesthetist, Radiologist, ENT Surgeon, Casualty/Medical Officer, EGC Technician and X-ray Technician. Eligible candidates can walk in for the interview on 08 April 2020.

Apr 8, 2020 09:52 IST
NHM Maharashtra Recruitment
NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, District General Hospital, Chandrapur, Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Pediatrician, Anesthetist, Radiologist, ENT Surgeon, Casualty/Medical Officer, EGC Technician and X-ray Technician. Eligible candidates can walk in for the interview on 08 April 2020.

Walk in Interview Details

  • Date: 08 April 2020 (Wednesday, April 8, 2020)
  • Time: 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM
  • Venue - Office of Collector, Chandrapur

Vacancy Details of NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020

  • Physician - 6
  • Pediatrician -1
  • Anesthetist - 4
  • Radiologist - 3
  • ENT Surgeon -2
  • Casualty/Medical Officer - 5
  • Staff Nurse - 25
  • EGC Technician  - 1
  • X-ray Technician - 2

Pay

  • Physician -Rs. 75,000/-
  • Pediatrician - Rs. 75,000/-
  • Anesthetist - Rs. 75,000/-
  • Radiologist - Rs. 75,000/-
  • ENT Surgeon- Rs. 75,000/-
  • Casualty/Medical Officer -Rs. 60,000/-
  • Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000/-
  • EGC Technician - Rs. 17,000/-
  • X-ray Technician - Rs. 17,000/-

Eligibility for Staff Nurse and Other Posts:

  • Physician - Degree in MD / Medicine / DNB
  • Pediatrician - Degree in MD (Ped), MBBS
  • Anesthetist - Degree in MD (Anes) D.A
  • Radiologist - Degree in MD (Rad) DMRD
  • ENT Surgeon - Degree in M.S ENT
  • Casualty/Medical Officer - Degree in MBBS
  • Staff Nurse - Degree in CHM, Bsc Nursing
  • EGC Technician  - 10+2 Diploma
  • X-ray Technician -10+2 Diploma

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates may attend the walk in interview along with dully filled application form and self-attested xerox copies of necessary certificates and original certificates on scheduled date and time.

NHM Maharashtra District General Hospital Chandrapur Recruitment Notification

