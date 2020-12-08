Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 December 2020: Apply for 7000+ PSTCL, OSSSC, AAI, MAHA METRO and UP Vidhan Sabha

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 December 2020 for more than 7000+ vacancies in Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA Metro) and UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA Metro)

Post Name: Supervisory Posts

Vacancies: 86

Last Date: 21 January 2021

4. Organization: UP Vidhan Sabha

Post Name: Group B & C Posts

Vacancies: 87

Last Date: 07 January 2021

3. Organization: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL)

Post Name: Assistant Lineman Posts

Vacancies: 350

Last Date: 31 December 2020

2. Organization: Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Post Name: Manager and Junior Executive Posts

Vacancies: 368

Last Date: 14 January 2021

1. Organization: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Post Name: Nursing Officer Posts

Vacancies: 6432

Last Date: 31 December 2020