Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 December 2020: Apply for 7000+ PSTCL, OSSSC, AAI, MAHA METRO and UP Vidhan Sabha

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 December 2020 for more than 7000+ vacancies in Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA Metro) and UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA Metro)
Post Name: Supervisory Posts
Vacancies: 86
Last Date: 21 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: UP Vidhan Sabha
Post Name: Group B & C Posts
Vacancies: 87
Last Date: 07 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL)
Post Name: Assistant Lineman Posts
Vacancies: 350
Last Date: 31 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Airports Authority of India (AAI)
Post Name: Manager and Junior Executive Posts
Vacancies: 368
Last Date: 14 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
Post Name: Nursing Officer Posts
Vacancies: 6432
Last Date: 31 December 2020