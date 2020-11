OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 for 6432 Posts: Apply Online from 7 Dec @osssc.gov.in, Download Notification

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer on contractual basis on its website - osssc.gov.in. A total of 6432 vacancies are available in various district establishments and 8 Medical College under Health and Family Department of Government of Odisha.

Online applications will be invited for OSSSC Recruitment 2020 from 07 December 2020. The last date for OSSSC Nursing Officer Registration is 24 December 2020 . However, the last date for submitting OSSSC Nursing Officer online application on OSSSC website i.e. osssc.gov.in is 31 December 2020.

OSSSC Nursing Officer vacancy break-up, salary, educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other terms and conditions will be available on the official website in due course.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Registration, Online Fee Submission and Online Application Submission – 07 December 2020

Last Date of Online Registration and Online Fee Submission – 24 December 2020

Last Date of Online Application – 31 December 2020

OSSSC Vacancy Details

Nursing Officer – 6432 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OSSSC Nursing Officer Posts

Educational Qualification, age limit and other eligibility condition will be available soon

How to Apply for OSSSC Recruitment 2020 for Nursing Officer Posts

The Eligible and interested candidates will be required to register for the post on the official website www.osssc.gov .in between 07 December to 24 December 2020 and submit online application on or before 31 December 2020.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Notification PDF

OSSSC Nursing Officer Registration Link - on 7 Dec

OSSSC Website