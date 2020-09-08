Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 September 2020: Apply for 4400+ BEL, Telangana Anganwadi, IGNTU, ESIC Kalaburagi and BECIL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 September 2020 for 4400+ more than vacancies in Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), Telangana Anganwadi, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kalaburagi and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL)

Post Name: Project Engineer-I Posts

Vacancies: 37

Last Date: 27 September 2020

4. Organization: Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kalaburagi

Post Name: Junior Residents/Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 74

Last Date: 15 September 2020

3. Organization: Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU)

Post Name: Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 103

Last Date: 06 October 2020

2. Organization: Department of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana

Post Name: AWT & AWH Posts

Vacancies: 232

Last Date: 18 September 2020

1. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL)

Post Name: Skilled (Electrician/Lineman/SSO) and Unskilled (Assistant Lineman) Posts

Vacancies: 4000

Last Date: 12 September 2020