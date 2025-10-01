Over the last few years, the world of video generation has taken a new shape and direction and all thanks to artificial intelligence. There are many tools that are available online and can create videos within seconds. One such AI video generation platform is Sora which was launched by OpenAI in February 2024 and it was the company’s first step towards video generation.

Sora was working on simple behaviours like permanent object placement. Since then OpenAI’s Sora team has worked to bring out a new AI video generation platform known as Sora 2.

With the help of Sora 2, OpenAI is pushing new video generation capabilities such as adding audio, better realism along with more tools and controls for the creators.OpenAI blog mentions: “Our latest video generation model is more physically accurate, realistic, and more controllable than prior systems. It also features synchronized dialogue and sound effects. Create with it in the new Sora app.” Here is a detailed overview of OpenAI’s Sora 2.