ESIC Kalaburagi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 74 Junior Residents/Senior Resident Posts @esic.nic.in, Interview on Sep 15

Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kalaburagi Job Notification: Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kalaburagi has invited applications for the 74 Junior Residents/Senior Resident posts. Interested and eligible candidates can attend walk-in-Interview scheduled on 15 September 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including PG Degree/Diploma (MD/MS/DNB/Dip) in the concerned Post Graduate subject can apply for Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kalaburagi Job Notification.

Applying candidates should note that selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview scheduled on 15 September 2020.

Notification details for Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kalaburagi Job Notification:

No. 532/GLBMC/A/12/12/Contractual Appointment/2020

Date 07/09/2020

Important Dates for Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kalaburagi Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 15 September 2020

Vacancy Details for Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kalaburagi Job Notification:

Junior Residents-21 Posts

Senior Residents-53 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kalaburagi Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Junior Residents-As per MCI Guidelines.

Senior Residents-PG Degree/Diploma (MD/MS/DNB/Dip) in the concerned Post Graduate subject and below 44 years of age for all categories as on date of interview.

Candidates should check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Pay and Allowance for Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kalaburagi Job Notification:

Senior Residents-Rs. 92,000/-

Junior Residents-Rs. 76,000/-

ESIC Kalaburagi Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply for Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kalaburagi Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 September 2020 with the application form enclosed with the short notification. Candidates should note that they will have to bring all the relevant Original Documents and their self attested photocopies with other documents as mentioned in the short notification. You can check the short notification for details in this regard.