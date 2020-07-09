Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 July 2020: Apply for 1200+ SGPGIMS Lucknow, TMC, ACTREC TMC, NHM Raigad and PGIMS Rohtak

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 July 2020 for 1200+ more than vacancies in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Lucknow, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Advanced Centre for Treatment Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), National Health Mission (NHM) Raigad Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow is expected to release the recruitment notification for the post of Sister Gr. II, Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Technician, Driver (Ordinary Grade) and Medical Social Service Officer Gr. II on its official website. As per the media reports, SGPGI Recruitment Notification shall be released tomorrow i.e. on 10 July 2020.

SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2020: Notification for 825 Sister, Driver, Technician and Other Posts Expected @sgpgi.ac.in

If you have General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with 2 years clinical experience and many other qualifications related to Paramedical jobs then you can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification released recently. Applying candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of the performance in the walk-in-interview scheduled on 24 July 2020.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2020: Apply for 106 Posts of Nurse, Pharmacist and other @tmc.gov.in

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC),Advanced Centre for Treatment Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC has invited applications for the post of Nurse, Technician, Junior Engineer, Foreman, Assistant Medical Social Worker, Scientific Officer, Officer in-Charge, Assistant Medical Social Worker, Supervisor, Coordinator ‘B’ and Coordinator ‘B’. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 07 August 2020.

ACTREC TMC Recruitment 2020: 146 Vacancies for JE, Nurse and Other Posts, Apply Online @actrec.gov.in

National Health Mission (NHM) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Physician, Medical, Staff Nurse and Other Posts for COVID-19 Hospitals. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 10 July 2020.

NHM, Raigad Recruitment 2020: 135 Vacancies for Physician, MO, Tech, Staff Nurse and other Posts

PGIMS Rohtak-Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak has invited applications for the DEO, Demonstrator and other posts. Interested persons can apply for PGIMS Rohtak-Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak Recruitment 2020 through the given format on or before 17 July 2020.