SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2020 Notification Released @gpgi.ac.in, Apply Online for 825 Sister, Driver, Technician and Other Posts from 20 July

SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2020: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Sister Gr. II, Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Technician, Driver (Ordinary Grade) and Medical Social Service Officer Gr. II on its official website. A total of 825 vacancies are invited for SGPGI Jobs 2020.
As per SGPGI Notification, the online application process will be start from 20 July 2020. SGPGIMS Applications will be invited online on official website i.e. sgpgi.ac.in. The last date of application is not yet announced.
Meanwhile, the candidates can check the more details on SGPGIMS Recruitment 2020 such as vacancy details, educational qualification etc. below.
SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment Notification
Important Dates
Starting Date of Application - 20 July 2020
SGPGIMS Lucknow Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 825
- Sister Gr. II – 617 Posts
- Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist – 23 Posts
- Medical Laboratory Technologist – 134 Posts
- Technician (Radiography) – 04 Posts
- Technician (Radiology) – 26 Posts
- Driver (Ordinary Grade) – 10 Posts
- Medical Social Service Officer Gr. II – 11 Posts
SGPGIMS Lucknow Salary:
- Sister Gr. II – Pay Matrix – 44900-142400 (Level – 7)
- Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist – Pay Matrix 29200 – 92300 (Level – 5 )
- Laboratory Technologist – Pay Matrix 35400 – 112400 (Level – 6)
- Technician (Radiography) – Pay Matrix 35400 – 112400 (Level – 6)
- Technician (Radiology) – Pay Matrix 35400 – 112400 (Level – 6)
- Driver (Ordinary Grade) – Pay Matrix 19900 – 63200 (Level-2)
- Medical Social Service Officer Gr. II – Pay Matrix 35400 – 112400 (Level – 6)
Eligibility Criteria for Sister, Driver, Technician and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Sister Gr. II - B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing OR B.Sc. (Post Certificate)/Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing and Registered as Nurse & Midwifery OR Diploma in General Nursing. Registered as Nurse & Midwifery, Registered as Nurse & Midwifery and 2 years experience
- Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist - 12th passed with Science subject (Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Bio Technology) and 2 years regular Diploma in Medical Laboratory. 1-year relevant experience
- Medical Laboratory Technologist - Bachelor Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology/Medical Laboratory Science with 2 years of experience
- Technician (Radiography)- 12th passed with Science subjects equivalent. Diploma (2 years course) in Radiology/Radiotherapy Techniques and 1-year experience OR B.Sc Hons (3 years Course) in Radiology/Radiotherapy
- Technician (Radiology)- 12th passed with Science Subject or equivalent and Diploma (2 years course) in Radiology Techniques and 1-year experience OR B.Sc. (Hons.) (3 years Course) in Radiography
- Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Valid Driving License for driving Heavy Vehicles with knowledge of Motor Mechanism and 3 years of experience
- Medical Social Service Officer Gr. II - Master degree in Social work with relevant experience
How to apply for SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested candidates can appear online on official website on or before the last date