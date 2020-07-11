SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2020 Notification Released @gpgi.ac.in, Apply Online for 825 Sister, Driver, Technician and Other Posts from 20 July

SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2020: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Sister Gr. II, Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Technician, Driver (Ordinary Grade) and Medical Social Service Officer Gr. II on its official website. A total of 825 vacancies are invited for SGPGI Jobs 2020.

As per SGPGI Notification, the online application process will be start from 20 July 2020. SGPGIMS Applications will be invited online on official website i.e. sgpgi.ac.in. The last date of application is not yet announced.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the more details on SGPGIMS Recruitment 2020 such as vacancy details, educational qualification etc. below.

SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment Notification



Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 20 July 2020

SGPGIMS Lucknow Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 825

Sister Gr. II – 617 Posts

Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist – 23 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technologist – 134 Posts

Technician (Radiography) – 04 Posts

Technician (Radiology) – 26 Posts

Driver (Ordinary Grade) – 10 Posts

Medical Social Service Officer Gr. II – 11 Posts

SGPGIMS Lucknow Salary:

Sister Gr. II – Pay Matrix – 44900-142400 (Level – 7)

Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist – Pay Matrix 29200 – 92300 (Level – 5 )

Laboratory Technologist – Pay Matrix 35400 – 112400 (Level – 6)

Technician (Radiography) – Pay Matrix 35400 – 112400 (Level – 6)

Technician (Radiology) – Pay Matrix 35400 – 112400 (Level – 6)

Driver (Ordinary Grade) – Pay Matrix 19900 – 63200 (Level-2)

Medical Social Service Officer Gr. II – Pay Matrix 35400 – 112400 (Level – 6)

Eligibility Criteria for Sister, Driver, Technician and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Sister Gr. II - B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing OR B.Sc. (Post Certificate)/Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing and Registered as Nurse & Midwifery OR Diploma in General Nursing. Registered as Nurse & Midwifery, Registered as Nurse & Midwifery and 2 years experience

Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist - 12th passed with Science subject (Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Bio Technology) and 2 years regular Diploma in Medical Laboratory. 1-year relevant experience

Medical Laboratory Technologist - Bachelor Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology/Medical Laboratory Science with 2 years of experience

Technician (Radiography)- 12th passed with Science subjects equivalent. Diploma (2 years course) in Radiology/Radiotherapy Techniques and 1-year experience OR B.Sc Hons (3 years Course) in Radiology/Radiotherapy

Technician (Radiology)- 12th passed with Science Subject or equivalent and Diploma (2 years course) in Radiology Techniques and 1-year experience OR B.Sc. (Hons.) (3 years Course) in Radiography

Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Valid Driving License for driving Heavy Vehicles with knowledge of Motor Mechanism and 3 years of experience

Medical Social Service Officer Gr. II - Master degree in Social work with relevant experience

How to apply for SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can appear online on official website on or before the last date