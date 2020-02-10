Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 February 2020: Apply for 1100+ Vacancies in HSSC, ESIC Haryana, Air India, CMDA and Delhi High Court

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 February 2020 for 1100+ more than vacancies in Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Airline Allied Services Ltd (AASL), Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Delhi High Court Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has re-opened the online application for various posts of various departments against advertisement number 14/2019. Eligible and interested can submit for HSSC Recruitment Application through online mode. HSSC Online applications are available on HSSC Official website www.hssc.gov.in from 10 February to 17 February 2020.

HSSC Recruitment 2020, 754 Vacancies for Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Operator and Other Posts, Apply @hssc.gov.in

ESIC Medical College and Hospital has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident, Junior Resident, Super Specialist & Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 19 February 2020.

ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2020: Walk in for 60 Sr. Resident, Jr. Resident, Super Specialist & Other Posts

Airline Allied Services Ltd (AASL) is seeking a job opportunity for various posts. Candidates possessing requisite qualification and experience in relevant subject can apply to the posts of Flight Dispatcher, Officer, Supervisor and Others. The applications will be filled up through the offline mode. Candidates are required to submit the applications to the concerned authority on or before 4 March 2020. Candidates can check the post wise vacancy number, educational qualification, experience and other details in this article.

Air India Recruitment 2020: 87 Vacancies Notified for Flight Dispatcher, Officer, Supervisor and Other Posts in AASL, Details Here

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Steno and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 February 2020.

CMDA Recruitment 2020: 131 Vacancies Notified for Junior Assistant, Steno and Other Posts, Apply by 24 Feb

Delhi High Court is hiring candidates for Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Group C) Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 March 2020.

Delhi High Court Group C Recruitment 2020: 132 Vacancies for Jr. Judicial Asst/Restorer Posts, Online Application starts from 19 Feb