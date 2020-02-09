ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2020: Walk in for 60 Sr. Resident, Jr. Resident, Super Specialist & Other Posts

ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2020: ESIC Medical College and Hospital has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident, Junior Resident, Super Specialist & Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 19 February 2020.
Important Dates
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 19 February 2020
ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Super Specialist – 10 Posts
- Senior Resident – 19 Posts
- SR against GDMO (1 Year) – 20 Posts
- Junior Resident (1 year) – 5 Posts
- Tutor - 4 Posts
ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Super Specialist – MBBS with PG (MD/ DNB/ Diploma) in concerned speciality from a recognized university with MCI.
- Senior Resident, SR against GDMO (1 Year) – Candidate should have a PG Degree or a Diploma in concerned speciality from a recognized university.
- Junior Resident (1 year) – MBBS
Check ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (2)
Official Website
ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can appear for ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2020 on 19 February 2020 along with the documents at the given address.
- Senior Resident and other Posts: office of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Hospital, Sec-3 Plot No.41 JMT Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana)
- Super Specialist Posts: ESIC Medical College and Hospital, NH3, N.l.T. Faridabad, Haryana
