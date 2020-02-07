Air India Recruitment 2020, 51 Vacancies for Supervisor Posts in AASL

Air India Recruitment 2020: Air India, Airline Allied Service Limited (AASL) invited applications for the post of Supervisor (Security). The eligible candidates can apply for Air India Supervisor Posts through the prescribed format on or before 04 March 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: 04 March 2020

Air India AASL Vacancy Details

Supervisor (Security) – 51 Posts

BCAS Basic AVSEC

Male - 20

Female - 18

BCAS Certified Screener

Male – 12

Female - 1

Eligibility Criteria for Supervisor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates with valid BCAS Basic AVSEC (12 days' new pattern) Certificate: Graduate in any discipline (minimum 3 years’ duration) from any recognized University with ability to speak Hindi, English and conversant with local language. MUST possess valid BCAS Basic AVSEC (12 days' new pattern) Certificate.

Physical Standard:

Height:

Female -Minimum 154.5 cms

Male - Minimum 163 cms

Relaxation of 2.5 cms for SC/ST candidates & those from North East states & hilly states} subject to domicile pro

Selection Process for Supervisor Posts

Candidates with valid BCAS Basic AVSEC (12 days' new pattern) Certificate I BCAS certified XBIS Screener: Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria would be required to appear for Written Exam related to Aviation Security I General Aptitude.

How to Apply for the Air India Airline Allied Service Limited Supervisor Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to the Alliance Air (A Wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited) Alliance Bhawan Personnel Department Domestic Terminal-1 l.G.I. Airport, New Delhi-110037 on or before on or before 04 March 2020

Air India Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF