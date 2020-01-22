Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 for Patwari and Wireless Operator Posts

Chandigarh Recruitment 2020: Office of the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Controller Civil Defence, UT Chandigarh has invited application for the recruitment to the post of Patwari and Wireless Operator. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before 20 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application - 12 February 2020

Chandigarh Vacancy Details

Patwari – 3 Posts

Wireless Operator – 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Patwari and Wireless Operator Posts

Patwari – Matriculation or 10+2 with Hindi & Punjabi upto Matric Standard and proficiency in operation of computer, word processing and spread sheets. Passes Patwar Exam from Director Lands records of the state govt of Punjab/Haryana

Wireless Operator – Graduation and diploma in the trade Wireless Operator from ITI. Certificate of ICT Skills

Age Limit:

18 to 37 Years

Selection Criteria for Patwari and Wireless Operator Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of merit

Application Process for Chandigarh Patwari and Wireless Operator Posts 2020

Applications should reach to the Deputy Commissioner Office Receipt Section, Ground Floor, Estate Office Building, Sector 17, Chandigarh on or before 20 February 2020..

Application Fee:

General Category– Rs. 1000

Chandigarh Patwari and Wireless Operator Notification PDF