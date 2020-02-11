Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 February 2020: Apply for 800+ Vacancies in UPSC, Bankura District, RAU Bihar, CGPSC and West Central Railway

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 February 2020 for 800+ more than vacancies in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) New Delhi, Bankura District, Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RAU Bihar), Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) and West Central Railway Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi has invited online applications for the post of Assistant Engineer, Medical Officer/ Research Officer, Anthropologist, Assistant Library and Information Officer, Scientist ‘B’, Senior Divisional Medical Officer and Specialist Grade III. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020 from 25 January to 13 February 2020.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 134 AE, MO, Scientist ‘B’ and Other Posts @upsconline.nic.in till 13 February

Bankura District has invited applications for the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) posts. Interested candidates can apply for Bankura District Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 28 February 2020.

Bankura District Recruitment 2020 for 34 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) Posts

Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RAU Bihar) has invited applications for the Lower Division Clerk, Junior Accounts Clerk and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RAU Bihar) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 07 March 2020.

RAU Bihar Recruitment 2020: Apply Online 56 Lower Division Clerk, Junior Accounts Clerk and Other Posts

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of State Engineering Service Exam 2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of engineers through the prescribed format on or before 10 March 2020.

CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form 2020: 89 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in

Waiting for Apprentice Jobs...Then you have the golden opportunity as West Central Railway has published the recruitment notification for 570 vacancies under Apprenticeship Training. You can apply for West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 in online mode with the official website of MP Online www.mponline.gov.in. West Central Railway has released the notification for various trades including electrician, fitter, wireman, welder, computer operator and programming assistant, carpenter, painter, ac mechanic, machinist, stenographer, electronic mechanic, cable jointer, diesel mechanic, mason, black smith, surveyor, draughtsman civil, architectural and secretarial assistant.

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Apply @mponline.gov.in for 570 Vacancies