Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 August 2020: Apply for 500+ BEL, HECL, CRPF, ICSIL and MPPEB

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 12 August 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Aug 12, 2020 13:45 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 August 2020
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 August 2020 for 500+ more than vacancies in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HEC), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited (ICSIL) and Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited (ICSIL)

Post Name: Lab Technician, Pharmacist, OT Technician & Radiographers Posts

Vacancies: 39

Last Date: 21 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Post Name: Project Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 60

Last Date: 26 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Post Name: Staff Nurse, Lab Tech, Pharmacist and Other Posts

Vacancies: 67

Last Date: 17 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HEC), Ranchi

Post Name: Trainee Posts

Vacancies: 164

Last Date: 29 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)

Post Name: Jail Prahari

Vacancies: 228

Last Date: 10 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

