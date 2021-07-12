Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 July 2021: Apply for 1100+ FAD 41, UPSC, AIIMS Kalyani, PHED and DGAFMS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 July 2021 for more than 1100+ vacancies in 41 Field Ammunition Depot/255 (I), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Assam and Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS)
Post Name: Group C Posts
Vacancies: 89
Last Date: 09 August 2021
4. Organization: Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Assam
Post Name: JE (Junior Engineer) Posts
Vacancies: 111
Last Date: to be announced soon
3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani
Post Name: Faculty Posts
Vacancies: 147
Last Date: 18 July 2021
2. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Post Name: Principal Posts
Vacancies: 363
Last Date: 29 July 2021
1. Organization: 41 Field Ammunition Depot/ 255 (I)
Post Name: Tradesman Mate, MTS, Fireman and Other Posts
Vacancies: 458
Last Date: 31 July 2021