Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 July 2021: Apply for 1100+ FAD 41, UPSC, AIIMS Kalyani, PHED and DGAFMS

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 12 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Jul 12, 2021 13:30 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 July 2021 for more than 1100+ vacancies in 41 Field Ammunition Depot/255 (I), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Assam and Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS)

Post Name: Group C Posts

Vacancies: 89

Last Date: 09 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Assam

Post Name: JE (Junior Engineer) Posts

Vacancies: 111

Last Date: to be announced soon

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 147

Last Date: 18 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Post Name: Principal Posts

Vacancies: 363

Last Date: 29 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: 41 Field Ammunition Depot/ 255 (I)

Post Name: Tradesman Mate, MTS, Fireman and Other Posts

Vacancies: 458

Last Date: 31 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

