UPSC Recruitment 2021: 363 Vacancies for Principal Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has released a short notification for recruitment to the post of Principal in the employment newspaper dated 24 April to 30 April 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPSC Principal Recruitment 2021 on UPSC Online website - upsconline.nic.in. The last date for UPSC Registration is 13 May 2021

Created On: Apr 25, 2021 13:13 IST
UPSC Principal Recruitment 2021 Notification: Union Public Service Commission has released a short notification for recruitment to the post of Principal in the employment newspaper dated 24 April to 30 April 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPSC Principal Recruitment 2021 on UPSC Online website - upsconline.nic.in. The last date for UPSC Registration is 13 May 2021. UPSC will soon release the detailed nofiication on its website - upsc.gov.in.

A total of 363 vacancies are available in Directorate of Education, Education Department. Out of total, 208 vacancies are for Male and 155 are for Female. More details on UPSC Teaching Recruitment are given below:

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 13 May 2021

Vacancy Details

Principal - 363

  1. Male - 208 Posts
  2. Female - 155 Posts

Category-wise break-up

  1. SC- 57 (31 Male & 26 Female)
  2. ST-26 (13 Male & 13 Female)
  3. OBC-106 (65 Male & 41 Female)
  4. EWS-34 (18 Male & 16 Female)
  5. UR-140 (81 Male & 59 Female)

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Principal Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates can check the details, once the notification is available

How to Apply for UPSC Principal Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through online mode on or before 13 May 2021.

UPSC Principal Notification Download

UPSC website

FAQ

How many vacancies are available for UPSC Principal Recruitment 2021 ?

363

What is UPSC Principal Application Starting Date ?

It will be announced soon

What is UPSC Recruitment 2021 Last Date ?

13 May 2021
Job Summary
NotificationUPSC Recruitment 2021: 363 Vacancies for Principal Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in
Last Date of SubmissionMay 13, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization UPSC, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Education Qual Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Education
