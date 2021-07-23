PHED Recruitment 2021: Apply for 111 JE (Junior Engineer) Posts @phe.assam.gov.in

PHED Assam Recruitment 2021: Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Assam has started the online application process for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on 23 July 2021. Those who are interested for PHED JE Recruitment can apply online 07 August 2021 on official website phe.assam.gov.in.
A total of 111 vacancies will be recruited for Junior Engineer for Civil Engineering Discipline. More details on PHED Assam JE Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, salary are given below.
PHED Assam JE Notification Download
PHED Assam JE Online Application Link
Important Dates
Starting Date of Application - 23 July 2021
Last date of application submission - 07 August 2021
PHED Assam JE Vacancy Details
Junior Engineer (Civil) - 111 Posts
PHED Assam JE Salary:
Pay Scale: Rs. 14000 to 60500, Grade Pay - Rs. 8700, Pay Band 2
Eligibility Criteria for PHED Assam JE Posts
- Diploma in Civil Engineering are eligible for the posts
- The candidate must be permanent resident of Assam
PHED Assam JE Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years
- Maximum Age Limit: 38 Years
Selection Procedure for PHED Assam JE Posts
Candidates will be selected and shortlisted on the basis of merit as per academic performance:.
- HSLC - 20%
- Diploma - 80%
How to Apply for PHED Assam JE Recruitment 2021 ?
The candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on PHED Assam official website - phe.assam.gov.in.