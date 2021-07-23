PHED Recruitment 2021: Apply for 111 JE (Junior Engineer) Posts @phe.assam.gov.in

Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Assam is hiring for 111 Junior Engineer (JE) Posts. Check Details Here

PHED Assam Recruitment 2021: Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Assam has started the online application process for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on 23 July 2021. Those who are interested for PHED JE Recruitment can apply online 07 August 2021 on official website phe.assam.gov.in.

A total of 111 vacancies will be recruited for Junior Engineer for Civil Engineering Discipline. More details on PHED Assam JE Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, salary are given below.

PHED Assam JE Notification Download

PHED Assam JE Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 23 July 2021

Last date of application submission - 07 August 2021

PHED Assam JE Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 111 Posts

PHED Assam JE Salary:

Pay Scale: Rs. 14000 to 60500, Grade Pay - Rs. 8700, Pay Band 2

Eligibility Criteria for PHED Assam JE Posts

Diploma in Civil Engineering are eligible for the posts The candidate must be permanent resident of Assam

PHED Assam JE Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years Maximum Age Limit: 38 Years

Selection Procedure for PHED Assam JE Posts

Candidates will be selected and shortlisted on the basis of merit as per academic performance:.

HSLC - 20% Diploma - 80%

How to Apply for PHED Assam JE Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on PHED Assam official website - phe.assam.gov.in.