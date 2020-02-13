Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 February 2020: Apply for 4000+ Vacancies in HSSC, UPSRLM, CGPSC, MZU and RSMSSB Limited

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 February 2020 for 4000+ more than vacancies in Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Mizoram University (MZU) and Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has published the recruitment notification for the various posts Election Naib Tehsildar, Election Kanungo, Mechanic, Lift Operator, Chargeman, Electrician, Machine Tool Operator, Auto Electrician, Chargeman Miscellaneous, Storekeeper, Supervisor, Blacksmith, Workshop Machinery Operator, Chargeman Heavy Plant, Section Officer, Sub Station Generator Attendent, Electrician, Junior Mechanic , Account Clerk, Store Keeper, Store Clerk, Assistant Seed Production Officer, Turner Instructor, Fitter Instructor and Carpenter Instructor. HSSC online applications will open from 03 March 2020. The last date for submitting HSSC Online Applications is 24 March 2020. The last date of submitting fee is 27 March 2020.

Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) has released a notification for recruitment in State, District and Block Levels for the post of Mission Manager and others. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 March 2020.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 March 2020.

Mizoram University (MZU) has invited applications for the Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for Mizoram University (MZU) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 19 March 2020.

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer Posts. The selection for RSMSSB JE Posts will be done on the basis of Junior Engineer Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online, for RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020, on RSMSSB official website www.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB online applications will start from 04 March 2020 and the last date for submitting RSMSSB Junior Engineer applications is 02 April 2020.

