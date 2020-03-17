Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 March 2020: Apply for 1200+ HPNLU, BSSS, CDAC Noida, GSSSB and DDA

Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) has invited applications for the Teaching & Non Teaching posts. Interested applicants can apply for Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) Recruitment 2020-2021 through the prescribed format on or before 18 March 2020.

HPNLU Recruitment 2020, Apply for 51 Teaching & Non Teaching Posts @hpnlu.ac.in

Bihar Swasthya Suraksha Samiti (BSSS)has invited applications for the Executive Assistant, Accounts Officer and Accountant posts. Interested candidates can apply for Bihar Swasthya Suraksha Samiti (BSSS) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 07 April 2020.

BSSS Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 54 Executive Assistant, Accounts Officer and Accountant Posts

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Noida has extended the last date for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer and Project Manager. All those candidates who have yet not applied for these posts have a time to fillup the online application form till 26 March 2020.

CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for 132 Vacancies of Project Engineer and Project Manager Posts, Check Details Here

Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Additional Assistant Engineer, Agriculture Oversheer, Surveyor, Senior Pharmacist, Assistant Pharmacist, Librarian, Physio Therapist/Tutor Cum Physio Therapist, Laboratory Assistant, Mechanic, Surveyor, Assistant Binder, Assistant Machine-man, Economic Investigator, Sub Overseer and Technical Assistant. Online applications are invited for the posts applications for GSSSB Recruitment 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply Online through GSSSB official website from 16 March 2020 02:00 PM to 30 March 2020 11:59 PM.

GSSSB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 408 Surveyor, Additional Assistant Engineer, Technical Assistant and Other Posts @ojas.gujarat.gov.in

As per media report, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to recruit various vacancies including Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer, Patwari, Mali and other posts in its departments. The online application for DDA Recruitment 2020 Online Application Window will be active on 23 March and remain active till 22 April 2020.

DDA Recruitment 2020: 629 Vacancies Notified for Various Posts, Check @dda.org.in