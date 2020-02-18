Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 February 2020: Apply for 700+ Vacancies in Central Railway, Gujarat Postal Circle, WBHRB, NESAC and AIIMS Rishikesh

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 February 2020 for 700+ more than vacancies in Central Railway, Gujarat Postal Circle, West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB), North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Central Railway has invited applications for the Junior Technical Associate posts. Interested candidates can apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 06 March 2020.

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Apply Online 37 Junior Technical Associate Posts

Gujarat Postal Circle has invited applications for recruitment to the post of for Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 March 2020.

Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 144 Vacancies Notified for Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Other Posts

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Driver under Regional Office under Directorate of Health Services, Department of Health & Family Welfare. A total of 300 posts are available for WB Health Driver recruitment 2020. Online Applications are invited for WBHRB Driver Posts. WBHRB Driver registration will start from 20 February 2020. WBHRB online registration & submission of Application are available on www.wbhrb.in on or before 04 March 2020.

WBHRB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 300 Driver Posts @wbhrb.in

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) has released the Notification No-NESAC/RMT-TEMP/01/2019 for 110 Project Assistant vacancies on 14 February 2020 at its official website-nesac.gov.in.

NESAC Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 110 Vacancies @nesac.gov.in/

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has invited applications for the Professor, Additional Professor and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 07 April 2020.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Apply Online 164 Professor, Additional Professor and Other Posts