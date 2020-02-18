NESAC Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 110 Vacancies @nesac.gov.in/

NESAC Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification: North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) has released the Notification No-NESAC/RMT-TEMP/01/2019 for 110 Project Assistant vacancies on 14 February 2020 at its official website-nesac.gov.in.

As per the NESAC Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification released, the Institute has started the application at its official portal. Interested and eligible candidates can walk in interview at the prescribed venue on the interview dates mentioned in the notification.

To apply for NESAC Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 for 110 vacancies, a candidate must be a Graduate degree in any discipline or Diploma in any engineering subject from a recognized university/Institute. However you should have additional qualification as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can go through the details of NESAC Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification from the below or can download the Official Notification PDF of NESAC Project Assistant Recruitment 2020 from the direct link given below.



Notification details

Advt. No.NESAC/RMT-TEMP/01/2019

Date: 14.02.2020

Important Dates for NESAC Project Assistant Recruitment 2020

Date for Walk-in-interview

26 February 2020 to 05 March 2020

Check the venue and schedule of Interview on the official notification.

Vacancy Details of NESAC Project Assistant Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: Project Assistants

Assam (including BTC)-26

Arunachal Pradesh -12

Manipur -22

Nagaland -22

Meghalaya -06

Mizoram -12

Tripura -04

Sikkim -06

Eligibility Conditions for NESAC Project Assistant Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification: Project Assistants

Graduate degree in any discipline or Diploma in any engineering subject from a recognized university/Institute obtaining minimum aggregate of 45% marks.

Candidates should have basic computer knowledge.

Operation of the Smart phones and Internet will be prerequisite criteria for selection of the candidates.

Age Limits:

Should not be more than 32 years

Remuneration:

₹ 16,000/- per month

Selection Procedure for NESAC Project Assistant Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination being organized by the selection body.

How to Apply for NESAC Project Assistant Recruitment 2020

Interested and eligible candidates are required to directly come to the venue along with their Bio-data in prescribed format and all relevant original documents along with a set of self-attested photocopies at the time of interview mentioned in the notification from 26 February 2020 to 05 March 2020.