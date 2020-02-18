WBHRB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 300 Driver Posts @wbhrb.in

WBHRB Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Driver under Regional Office under Directorate of Health Services, Department of Health & Family Welfare. A total of 300 posts are available for WB Health Driver recruitment 2020.

Online Applications are invited for WBHRB Driver Posts. WBHRB Driver registration will start from 20 February 2020. WBHRB online registration & submission of Application are available on www.wbhrb.in on or before 04 March 2020.

Before applying for the posts, candidates should ensure all eligibility criteria. More details on WBHRB Driver Posts such as qualification, age limit, salary are available on this article.

Notification Details

Notification Number - R/Driver/01(1)/1/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 20 February 2020

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 04 March 2020 till 8 PM

WBHRB Driver Vacancy Details

Driver - 300 Posts

UR – 165

SC – 66

ST – 18

OBC A – 30

OBC B – 21

Pay Scale:

Scale of Pay - Rs. 22,700/-

Total minimum emoluments - Rs. 25,924/- including HRA, Medical Allowances as on 01.01.2020

Eligibility Criteria for WBHRB Driver Posts

Read up to class VIII

Must possess a driving licence

5 years of experience

Age Limit:

40 Years

How to Apply for WBHRB Driver Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through West Bengal Health Recruitment Board Website: www.wbhrb.in from 20 February to 04 March upto 08:00 PM.

Application Fee for WBHRB Driver 2020:

Rs. 160/- (No Fee for SC/ST candidates of WB and PwDs)

WBHRB Driver Jobs Notification PDF



Online Application