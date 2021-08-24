Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 August 2021: Apply for 5000+ GSVM College, IRCON, OPSC, Kerala PSC and DSE Odisha

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 August 2021 for more than 5000+ vacancies in GSVM Medical College Kanpur, IRCON International Limited, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) and Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) Odisha Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: IRCON International Limited
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 32
Last Date: 13 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: GSVM Medical College, Kanpur
Post Name: Non PG Junior Resident and Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 53
Last Date: 08 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC)
Post Name: Asst Professor, Drug Inspector, Librarian, Chemist & Other Posts
Vacancies: 113
Last Date: 22 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 385
Last Date: 24 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha
Post Name: Hindi/Sanskrit/Physical Education Teacher Posts
Vacancies: 4619
Last Date: 14 September 2021