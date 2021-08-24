Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 August 2021: Apply for 5000+ GSVM College, IRCON, OPSC, Kerala PSC and DSE Odisha

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 24 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 August 2021 for more than 5000+ vacancies in GSVM Medical College Kanpur, IRCON International Limited, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) and Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) Odisha Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: IRCON International Limited

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 32

Last Date: 13 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: GSVM Medical College, Kanpur

Post Name: Non PG Junior Resident and Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 53

Last Date: 08 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC)

Post Name: Asst Professor, Drug Inspector, Librarian, Chemist & Other Posts

Vacancies: 113

Last Date: 22 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 385

Last Date: 24 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha

Post Name: Hindi/Sanskrit/Physical Education Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 4619

Last Date: 14 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification